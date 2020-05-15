May 14, 2020

Albany, NY

Central New York Joins North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening After NYS on Pause Orders Expire on May 15th

 

Business Guidance for Phase One of the State’s Reopening Plan is AvailableHere

 

Initial $3 Million in Grants Available to Businesses to Manufacture Emergency Medical Supplies and Equipment

 

Announces President Trump has Expedited $3.9 Billion in Funding for the MTA at the Request of the Governor

 

Confirms 2,390 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 343,051; New Cases in 45 Counties

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that as of today, Central New York has met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan when NYS onPAUSE orders expire on May 15th, joining the North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. If the trend continues, these fiveregions can begin opening businesses for phase one, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing. Business guidance for phase one of the state’s reopening plan is available here. A guide to the state’s “NY Forward Reopening” Plan is available here. The state’s regional monitoring dashboard is available here.

The Governor also announced an initial $3 million in grants are available to businesses to manufacture emergency medical supplies and equipment.Companies interested in growing or starting a medical supply business should go to www.esd.ny.gov.

Governor Cuomo also announced that President Trump has expedited $3.9 billion in funding for the MTA at the request of the Governor. 

 

We are doing this in a calibrated way and monitoring the data, facts and metrics every single day and using the lessons we’ve learned from others who have already gone through this.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

“All the arrows are pointed in the right direction and now the question becomes focused on reopening – people have to get back to work and the state needs an economy – but we have to make sure we don’t reopen too soon,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are doing this in a calibrated way and monitoring the data, facts and metrics every single day and using the lessons we’ve learned from others who have already gone through this. And right now, based on our criteria we have five regions that are poised to reopen beginning tomorrow, and as they start to reopen certain businesses we will continue to monitor the level of activity and make sure it doesn’t create a second wave of this virus.” 

 

Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Announces Fifth Region Hits Benchmark to Begin Reopening May 15th

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,390 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 343,051 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 343,051 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,509

15

Allegany

44

0

Broome

383

1

Cattaraugus

64

3

Cayuga

60

0

Chautauqua

44

1

Chemung

132

0

Chenango

112

0

Clinton

81

3

Columbia

327

9

Cortland

33

2

Delaware

67

1

Dutchess

3,474

45

Erie

4,671

65

Essex

32

0

Franklin

17

0

Fulton

144

4

Genesee

175

1

Greene

207

1

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

86

2

Jefferson

69

1

Lewis

12

1

Livingston

106

3

Madison

255

2

Monroe

2,019

60

Montgomery

69

1

Nassau

38,743

156

Niagara

710

20

NYC

188,545

1,295

Oneida

698

12

Onondaga

1,423

28

Ontario

129

20

Orange

9,771

78

Orleans

145

3

Oswego

78

2

Otsego

67

0

Putnam

1,115

7

Rensselaer

423

3

Rockland

12,596

53

Saratoga

415

5

Schenectady

597

10

Schoharie

47

0

Schuyler

8

0

Seneca

49

0

St. Lawrence

192

0

Steuben

230

0

Suffolk

37,544

239

Sullivan

1,168

33

Tioga

108

0

Tompkins

136

0

Ulster

1,495

14

Warren

227

4

Washington

215

1

Wayne

89

5

Westchester

31,792

181

Wyoming

77

0

Yates

22

0

