The task force to be set up to study the tenancy control of subdivided units will be given latitude to work as it is a controversial issue, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Mr Chan was speaking to reporters about the initiatives announced by the Chief Executive to alleviate the ongoing pressure faced by the grassroots when renting private property.

“As far as the tenancy control for subdivided units is concerned, we keep an open mind and we are looking forward to the formation of the working group on tenancy control on subdivided units.

“I would rather leave more latitude and freedom for the working group to work on because tenancy control is a very controversial subject in Hong Kong, and so far there is no consensus within the community.

“That is why we have to work in full scope and full-fledged to enable an agreeable approach in due course.”

