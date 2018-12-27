Renewed appeal following burglary and death of 98-year-old man

(AGENPARL) – London gio 27 dicembre 2018 Detectives investigating the suspicious death of 98-year-old Peter Gouldstone who died following a violent robbery in his own home continue to appeal for information. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10:06hrs on Tuesday, 6 November to an address on Evesham Road, N11, where they found Peter suffering from a head injury and extensive bruising to his body. He remained in hospital until he died in late November. A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 19 December on suspicion of murder.He was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently bailed to return on a date in mid-January. A special post-mortem examination was held on Monday, 10 December; the cause of death is yet to be established. There was clear evidence of disturbance at the property and a number of Mr Gouldstone’s possessions had been taken including a 26 inch Panasonic television, model TX – L26X10B.Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command continue to investigate the full circumstances of this robbery and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.The independent charity Crimestoppers previously announced a reward of up to £10,000 for any information they receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this horrific attack against a vulnerable pensioner.Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made a lot of progress with our investigation and we have made an arrest but we are continuing to appeal for the public’s help.“I urge anyone who has information, no matter how small a detail, to search their conscience and contact police without delay.”I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 that may have appeared out of place.”A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 remains on offer for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this despicable offence.”Anyone with information concerning this incident should call contact police by dialling 101 and quoting 2140/6NOV. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers charity on or use their non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.orgNote: Information passed to police will not qualify for the reward. To be eligible you must contact the charity Crimestoppers directly.Documents: