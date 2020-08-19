RENEWAL OF PARKING PERMITS OPEN; FEE STRUCTURE UNCHANGED

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mer 19 agosto 2020

Employee parking permits are available online for employees returning to campus on or after Aug. 19. Telecommuting faculty and staff parking on campus may consider forgoing an annual permit and may opt to purchase temporary daily permits online or temporary daily hang tag permits from the Parking Office at a cost of $3.00 per day. For LEV and EV permit holders, parking renewals are not available online. Current LEV/EV permit holders should follow instructions emailed to them specifically.

List of items you’ll need:

Vehicle state and plate number. Important: Update your plate number for our enforcement software that utilizes License Plate Recognition (LPR).

Vehicle make, model, year and color.

Permit Payment

Payments for permits are only available online. Visit Parking and Transportation Services and access Manage My Account to manage your parking account and pay one of two ways:

Payroll Deduction:

Select “online payroll deduction” as your payment type if you are already paying your parking through payroll deduction. If you were enrolled in payroll deduction, your current payroll deduction for parking was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. Deductions will resume after you purchase your permit.

Select “online payroll deduction” as your payment type if you are already paying your parking through payroll deduction.

If you want to enroll in payroll deduction, select “online payroll deduction” as your payment type, print the pre-tax parking benefit election/change form and return the completed form directly to Parking and Transportation Services located on the ground level of the University Union or you can email it to <a processing.



Debit or Credit Card: Pay with Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.



Additional Information:

All parking regulations, including meters, are in effect, and you are required to purchase a parking permit to park your vehicle on campus.

Park N Ride permits offer savings and are great options for commuters. Carefully review this option before ordering your permit.

Employees who are returning to campus on or after Aug. 19 are required to have a permit to park.

Temporary 15-day permits can be printed for display on your dashboard upon purchase. Permits will be mailed within 3 days after purchase to the shipping address that you provide.

Permits will not be held for pick-up at Parking and Transportation Services and cannot be mailed to a campus office location.

Employee permits are issued in the form of repositionable decals and must be displayed in the left front (driver’s side) windshield of your vehicle. Decals may be moved from vehicle to vehicle up to 3,000 times for those who occasionally switch vehicles to another vehicle linked to your permit.

Employees who cannot order a permit online (U.S. Forestry, Ricoh, Aramark, intermittent employees) need to bring their vehicle information to Parking and Transportation Services and complete their parking permit application.

All past-due citations must be paid before purchasing a parking permit.

Parking & Transportation Services, located on the ground level of the University Union, will operate under the following modified schedule: Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Or contact us by phone or email Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (864-656-2270/<a

Access parking and transportation updates.

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/renewal-of-parking-permits-open-fee-structure-unchanged/