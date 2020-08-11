REMOVAL OF TOLUENE AS A BIOMASS TAR SURROGATE BY COMBINING CATALYSIS WITH NONTHERMAL PLASMA: UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESSING STABILITY OF PLASMA CATALYSIS

In this study, toluene (tar surrogate) removal under the simulated gasification gas (SGG) atmosphere was conducted by combining DBD plasma with nickel catalyst. The processing stability of plasma catalysis was investigated in terms of toluene removal and SGG reactions, and some attempts on stability improvement including the addition of H2 or H2O and the K-modification of catalyst were conducted. The results indicate that plasma exerts great effects on the carbon deposition rate in catalyst surface covered by plasma to affect processing stability, and the effect, increasing or to some extent decreasing carbon deposition rate, depends on operation conditions and catalysts. In Ni/γ-Al2O3 reactor with the atmosphere of SGG, H2 addition or H2O addition, the higher carbon deposition rate induced by plasma leads to the poor stability. While, under the high H2O addition amount condition, the activation effect of plasma combined with the H2O/CO2 adsorption enhancement of K-modified Ni/γ-Al2O3 avoid the higher carbon deposition rate in the plasma covered area and hence successfully improve processing stability.