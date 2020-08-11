martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

SGOMBERO CAMPO NOMADI: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI CERCA GIUSTIFICAZIONE A RICANDIDATURA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: VERGOGNOSE MODIFICHE AI DL SICUREZZA, FESTEGGERANNO CLANDESTINI, COOP E PROFESSIONISTI…

BIELORUSSIA: PD, SITUAZIONE INACCETTABILE, GOVERNO SI ATTIVI

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHAD’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

Agenparl

REMOVAL OF TOLUENE AS A BIOMASS TAR SURROGATE BY COMBINING CATALYSIS WITH NONTHERMAL PLASMA: UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESSING STABILITY OF PLASMA CATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

In this study, toluene (tar surrogate) removal under the simulated gasification gas (SGG) atmosphere was conducted by combining DBD plasma with nickel catalyst. The processing stability of plasma catalysis was investigated in terms of toluene removal and SGG reactions, and some attempts on stability improvement including the addition of H2 or H2O and the K-modification of catalyst were conducted. The results indicate that plasma exerts great effects on the carbon deposition rate in catalyst surface covered by plasma to affect processing stability, and the effect, increasing or to some extent decreasing carbon deposition rate, depends on operation conditions and catalysts. In Ni/γ-Al2O3 reactor with the atmosphere of SGG, H2 addition or H2O addition, the higher carbon deposition rate induced by plasma leads to the poor stability. While, under the high H2O addition amount condition, the activation effect of plasma combined with the H2O/CO2 adsorption enhancement of K-modified Ni/γ-Al2O3 avoid the higher carbon deposition rate in the plasma covered area and hence successfully improve processing stability.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/lt-8lTU79gs/D0CY01211D

Post collegati

REMOVAL OF TOLUENE AS A BIOMASS TAR SURROGATE BY COMBINING CATALYSIS WITH NONTHERMAL PLASMA: UNDERSTANDING THE PROCESSING STABILITY OF PLASMA CATALYSIS

Redazione

DISCUSSING THE PERFORMANCE OF BETA ZEOLITES IN AQUEOUS-PHASE VALORIZATION OF XYLOSE

Redazione

CMA CGM LAUNCHES RELIEF CAMPAIGN FOR LEBANON

Redazione

OPTIMIZATION AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT OF A CONTINUOUS FLOW RU-CATALYZED ESTER HYDROGENATION FOR AN IMPORTANT PRECURSOR OF A β2-ADRENERGIC RECEPTOR AGONIST

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE IFLA PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY GENERAL: IFLA STANDS WITH BEIRUT

Redazione

SERIES: ICERATES1200EUR2Y, ICE SWAP RATES, 12:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME), BASED ON EUROS, 2 YEAR TENOR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More