REMOVAL OF TETRACYCLINE HYDROCHLORIDE FROM WASTEWATER BY ZR/FE-MOFS/GO COMPOSITES

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,9977-9984
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01027A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Fuhua Wei, Qinhui Ren, Huan Zhang, Lili Yang, Hongliang Chen, Zhao Liang, Ding Chen
Zr/Fe-MOFs and Zr/Fe-MOFs/GO composites were prepared by solvothermal methods. They were characterized by SEM, FTIR, TGA and used for efficient removal of organic contaminants from aqueous solutions.
