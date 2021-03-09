REMOVAL OF TETRACYCLINE HYDROCHLORIDE FROM WASTEWATER BY ZR/FE-MOFS/GO COMPOSITES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,9977-9984

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01027A, Paper

Fuhua Wei, Qinhui Ren, Huan Zhang, Lili Yang, Hongliang Chen, Zhao Liang, Ding Chen

Zr/Fe-MOFs and Zr/Fe-MOFs/GO composites were prepared by solvothermal methods. They were characterized by SEM, FTIR, TGA and used for efficient removal of organic contaminants from aqueous solutions.

