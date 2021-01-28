giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
REMOVAL OF CATIONIC DYE FROM AQUEOUS SOLUTION BY POROUS ADSORBENT TEMPLATED FROM ECO-FRIENDLY PICKERING MIPES USING CHITOSAN-MODIFIED SEMI-COKE PARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05964A, Paper
Hui Yu, Yongfeng Zhu, Bin Mu, Aiping Hui, Aiqin Wang
The porous material prepared from the high internal phase emulsion has been attracted much attention in recent years, but two major defects towards the high consumption of organic solvent and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/Hiv8Kpwwnf4/D0NJ05964A

