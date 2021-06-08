(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00389E, Review Article

Mario Martínez Mingo, Nuria Rodríguez, Ramón Gómez Arrayás, Juan C. Carretero

Despite impressive recent momentum gained in C(sp 3 )–H activation, achieving high regioselectivity in molecules containing different C–H bonds with similar high energy without abusing tailored substitution remains as one of the biggest challenges.

