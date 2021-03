(AGENARL) – INNSBRUCK (AUSTRIA), ven 12 marzo 2021 Quantum technologies are enabled by precise control of the state and interactions of individual quantum objects. Innsbruck physicists have now proposed a way to remotely control the state of individual quantum emitters. The underlying idea, developed by a research group led by Oriol Romero-Isart, is based on chirped light pulses.

