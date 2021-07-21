(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 *sending this out for correction of subject line date-July 22

Reminder: Public Hearing Draft 2021-2029 Housing Element

City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17 at 5:00 PM to consider whether they will adopt the 2021-2029 Housing Element.

If adopted, the City will submit the 2021-2029 Housing Element to HCD for review. HCD will have 90 days to review and report whether the City is compliant with State law.





Please contact Greta Soos with any questions:

Greta Soos

Associate Planner

City of Sacramento | Community Development Department

(916) 808-2027

