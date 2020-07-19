lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

THE EFFECTIVENESS OF BORROWER-BASED MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES: A QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS FOR SLOVAKIA

FASE 3, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO IMPUGNA LA LEGGE REGIONALE PER DIMINUIRE LE…

VERTICE UE, DI MAIO: ITALIA SI VUOLE FAR RISPETTARE, CONSAPEVOLE DEI PROPRI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 19, 2020

VERTICE UE, SALVINI: ORBÁN STA CON L’ITALIA, GLI AMICI DI CONTE E…

CONSIGLIO EUROPEO, MESSAGGIO DI ORBÁN A SALVINI: “IO STO CON L’ITALIA”

VERTICE UE, BONAFEDE: A CONTE VA TUTTO IL NOSTRO SOSTEGNO, IN BALLO…

LAZIO, D’AMATO: USARE LA MASCHERINA O PERICOLO CHIUSURA

MAFIA, BONAFEDE: GUERRA CHE NON DEVE CONOSCERE PAUSE

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN LOMBARDIA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

Agenparl

REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS: THE POWER OF ‘GOOD TROUBLE’

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – dom 19 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.
This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Remembering John Lewis: The Power of Good Trouble [ https://blogs.loc.gov/loc/2020/07/remembering-john-lewis-the-power-of-good-trouble/?loclr=ealocb ] 07/19/2020 04:31 PM EDT
A remembrance of Rep. John Lewis by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden upon the congressman’s death on July 17, 2020. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More