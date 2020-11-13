REMARKS FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER ON COVID-19, NOVEMBER 13, 2020

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 13 novembre 2020

There have been 268,735 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 10,564 deaths. Nationally, there are close to 40,000 active cases across the country. Over the past week, labs across Canada have tested an average of close to 55,000 people daily, with 5.8% testing positive.

Yesterday 4,086 cases were reported nationally. In addition, there were close to 9,000 new cases reported for Saturday and Sunday. This brings the average daily case count to over 3,800 cases for the past week. The number of people experiencing severe illness is also continuing to increase. Over the past 7 days, there were on average over 1,300 individuals with COVID-19 being treated in Canadian hospitals, including almost 250 in critical care and an average of 51 deaths were reported each day.

With the continued increase in daily cases, percentage of people testing positive and still rising numbers of people being treated in hospitals across the country, it is clear we have yet to bend the curve on accelerated growth in Canada. Now, as our activities move indoors during the colder weather – providing even better opportunities for the spread of respiratory viruses – it’s time to get serious. Going into this respiratory season, COVID-19 is already well ahead of us.

Outbreaks continue to contribute to COVID-19 spread in Canada and are being reported in a range of settings including long-term care and assisted living facilities, schools, congregate living settings, industrial work settings and social gatherings.

To get the better of an opportunistic virus that spreads through everyday interactions, when infected people talk, sing, shout, cough or sneeze, we need to avoid the 3Cs settings and situations – closed spaces, crowded places and close contact situations – that give it an advantage. We also know what prevention practices we need to do to get ahead of the virus: LAYERING on our protections is the key and nobody knows layering like Canadians in winter! We start with the most important decision: stay home and self-isolate if you have any symptoms. Add on an essential base layer of 2-metre physical distancing, and frequent hand, cough and surface hygiene. Finally, we top it off with a protective outer layer of a non-medical mask or face covering when in public or any indoor space where there are people from outside your immediate household.

Tomorrow marks Remembrance Day, when we honour those who have served Canada, in the past and present, in times of war, military conflict and peace. While we may not be able to come physically together this year to commemorate their courage and sacrifice in person, I know we are one in holding them in our thoughts. Together, we remember and together we can do hard things.

Read my backgrounder for more COVID-19 Information and Resources to increase your COVID know how and use your knowledge to support, guide, and influence others.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2020/11/remarks-from-the-chief-public-health-officer-on-covid-19-november-13-2020.html