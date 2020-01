(AGENPARL) – Bruxelles, lun 20 gennaio 2020

European Commission Speech Brussels, 20 Jan 2020 I will make just a couple of points to complement what Mario has said.



Indeed, we had a good discussion connecting two issues in the agenda. One was the lates…

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/SPEECH_20_94