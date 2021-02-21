REMARKS AT MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE SPECIAL SESSION

(AGENPARL) – dom 21 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Wolfgang thank you very, verymuch. Thank you for the great introduction. Thank youforimportantlymaking sure that climate change is front and center at the Munich Security Conference,which is exactly where it belongs today. Climate change,as we just heard fromJens Stoltenberg, is a security issue and the fact isits among the most complex security issues weve ever faced.

What we door dont doin the coming months and years will make all the difference. But for millions of people,Wolfgang,they dont have to look into a distant future to seethe impactsof climate changenow, they just have to look out the window.

This week, in the state of Texas, weve seen unprecedented extreme coldrelated to climate because the polar vortex penetrates further south because of the weakening of the jet stream related to warming. Last year,the U.S.saw a record thirty named tropical cyclones.Europe is warming even faster than the global average, and the melting Arctic ice has changed geostrategic and military calculations for every country on the planet, from Russia to China and obviously for NATO.

What these extreme weather events translate to on the ground should concern every single one of us.Climate change is, again as Jens said, its a threat multiplier. When tensions are already highsomewhere,and resources are increasingly scarce,the embers of conflict just burn brighter. And when farmers can no longer make a living because the weather is so extreme and unpredictable, they become increasingly desperate. Many,according to some studies, hundreds of millions of people,will be forced from their homes, forced from their habitat, from the place theyve lived a lifetime. And not only can mass migration drive humanitarian crisis, but as Europe knows only toowell-as we saw with Turkeysmanipulation of the numbers of people being released and people being pushed out of Syria-if it is not managed well, it can literally begin to underminecountries, homes, peace and stability. And weve seen dramatic change in politics ina lot of places because of this.

So,when we talk about the impacts of climate change, were talking aboutsecurity energy security, economic security, food security, even physical security.

And the questionnow is pregnantly, what will the world do about it?

Three years ago,scientists warned that if we want to prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis, wehave to limit the planets warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Thats the magic number by consensus among most scientists. The same group of scientists told us that we had,three yearsago, about twelve years. So now three years later, three years wastedsadly, largely because of our President in the United States -around 2030 is the date in which we have to get the world now on the right path in order to cap the warming at that levelof 1.5.

So we are absolutely, clearly, without question, now inside the decisive decade. It is simply not acceptable, Wolfgang, for countries to think they can go to Glasgow the meeting we will have, the COP, in Novemberand simply put big numbers out for projections thirty or forty years from now or longer. Its what people will do in the next ten years that matter. Thats what we have to talk about. What are we going to do starting now, going to 2030, for the simple reason, that if we do not sufficiently reduce our emissions and that is true for the United States as it is true for other major emitting countries like China, India, Russia and Japan, andso forth, and the EU as a whole. If we dont reduce it, then we simply have not any longer got the possibility of holding the temperature at 1.5 degrees or of having net-zero by 2050.

And unfortunately, today, the day the Untied States formally re-enters the Paris Agreement, today the fact is that only one or two countries are actually meeting what they said theyd do for Paris. And even if we did everything we said wed do in Paris, the Earths temperature would rise about to 3.7 degrees.

So we have to raise ambition. That is why President Biden moved to rejoin the Paris Agreement hours after he was sworn inon day one. It is a process that takes 30 days, that means that as of today we are officially back in again.

Butin rejoining, we got to be really honest with each other, we have to be humble, and most of all we have to be ambitious.

We have to be honest that as a global community, were not close to where we need to be.

We have to be humble, because we know the United States was inexcusably absent for four years.

And most of all,we have to be ambitious all of us because we have to get the job done.

In November,when we convene in Glasgowfor the UN Climate Conference COP 26 I believe it isour last, best hope to get all of our nations on the right road to keep us at the1.5 and achieve the net-zero by 2050.We all need to develop not just a number, but a roadmap for how we will actually make the dramatic progress we need to make over the next ten years and what we will specifically do to get to net-zero by no later than 2050.

We need to be working hand in hand with the private and public sector to provide the finance, which will be critical finance in the trillions in order so that countries can do what they have to do.

We are already hard at work on this. We will spend the coming weeks and months working very closely with our European allies at theLeaders Summit that President Biden will host in April, at the gatherings like the G7,the G20,at CCAMLR, at Our Oceans conference, and in the Arctic Council anywhere and everywhere we canleading in to the United Nations meeting in New York inSeptember, and then Glasgow.

Wolfgang, there is simply no faking it at this moment. Failure is really not an option if we expect to pass the Earth on in the shape that it needs to be to future generations. So we all need to determine what success looks like, how to achieve it, and commit ourselves, above all, to get this job done.

Thank you. Im happy to take a couple of questions.

