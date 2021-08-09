(AGENPARL) – lun 09 agosto 2021 Look back at unforgettable performances, celebrations, moments and more!

Tokyo 2020: A celebration of hope

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 saw the world united through the power of sport, positivity and hope. Olympians amazed us with spine-tingling sporting performances, passion and heart-warming moments of sportsmanship.

Relive all the emotions in our new film, and see just how strong we are – together. Featuring Rayssa Leal, Tom Daley, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Italo Ferreira, P.V. Sindhu and many more.

Athletes say thank you to Japan

Discover heartfelt messages from Tokyo 2020 athletes as they thank Japan for hosting this year’s Games.

Kenny becomes most successful British Olympian

Victory in the men’s keirin on Sunday means Jason Kenny becomes Great Britain’s most successful ever Olympian. The track cyclist has nine medals including seven golds. Wife Laura has six in the same sport, five of them gold.

GAMERS BELONG HERE

They can run. They can splash. But can world-class athletes button bash? Real-world Olympians will go head-to-head with high profile gamers. Don’t miss any bit of the action and tune in.

Get ready for the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Para athletes are training hard to be at their peak for the Paralympic Games on 24 August – and you should be ready too!

Here are 100 things to know ahead of the Paralympic Games.

