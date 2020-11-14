RELIEF FUND’S COMMUNITY RESILIENCY FUND APPLICATIONS DUE NOV. 15

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 14 novembre 2020 NEW CASTLE (Nov. 13, 2020) – The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is reminding community- and faith-based 501c3 charitable organizations that primarily serve low-income and/or racial or ethnic minority populations in Kent or Sussex counties that CARES Act Relief funds are available for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline is […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/11/14/relief-funds-community-resiliency-fund-applications-due-nov-15/