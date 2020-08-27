(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 27 agosto 2020
We are releasing images of a person who may have information regarding a Bridgeland garage fire.
At about 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, a fire broke out in a detached garage at a home in the 200 block of 22 Avenue N.E. The fire destroyed the garage and caused damage to neighbouring properties. The damage is estimated at $25,000.
CCTV footage shows a man in the area, shortly before the fire was noticed. The man walks with a noticeable limp on his right leg.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
CASE #/3940
Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/releasing-cctv-footage-from-bridgeland-arson-investigation/