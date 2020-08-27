RELEASING CCTV FOOTAGE FROM BRIDGELAND ARSON INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 27 agosto 2020

We are releasing images of a person who may have information regarding a Bridgeland garage fire.

At about 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, a fire broke out in a detached garage at a home in the 200 block of 22 Avenue N.E. The fire destroyed the garage and caused damage to neighbouring properties. The damage is estimated at $25,000.

CCTV footage shows a man in the area, shortly before the fire was noticed. The man walks with a noticeable limp on his right leg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

CASE #/3940