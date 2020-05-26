[RELEASE] SUCCESSFUL BERTHING OF THE H-II TRANSFER VEHICLE “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9) TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS)

(AGENPARL) – CHOFU-CITY, TOKYO (JAPON), mar 26 maggio 2020
Successful berthing of the H-II Transfer Vehicle
“KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9)
to the International Space Station (ISS)
May 26, 2020 (JST)
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
The H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9) started its final approach to the International Space Station (ISS), and was captured by the ISS robotic arm at 9:13 p.m. on May 25 (Japanese Standard Time, JST). Being captured and maneuvered by the robotic arm, the HTV9 was successfully berthed to the ISS at 3:25 a.m. on May 26(JST).
Once after berthing of vehicle, the internal and external cargo will be unloaded by the on-board crew.
Fonte/Source: https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2020/05/20200526-1_e.html