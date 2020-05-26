martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
Breaking News

GUYANA INDEPENDENCE DAY

GUYANA INDEPENDENCE DAY

GUYANA INDEPENDENCE DAY

FASE2, DI MAIO: LAVORIAMO PER RIAPRIRE TUTTI INSIEME FRONTIERE UE IL 15/6

GUARDIE CIVICHE, CRIMI: NON C’E’ ACCORDO

GEORGIA NATIONAL DAY

GEORGIA NATIONAL DAY

GEORGIA NATIONAL DAY

SCLEROSI MULTIPLA. SI VALUTA L’EFFETTO DEL TRAPIANTO DI STAMINALI

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT: 25 MAY 2020

Agenparl
Image default
Home » [RELEASE] SUCCESSFUL BERTHING OF THE H-II TRANSFER VEHICLE “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9) TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS)

[RELEASE] SUCCESSFUL BERTHING OF THE H-II TRANSFER VEHICLE “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9) TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CHOFU-CITY, TOKYO (JAPON), mar 26 maggio 2020

Successful berthing of the H-II Transfer Vehicle
“KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9)
to the International Space Station (ISS)

May 26, 2020 (JST)

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

The H-II Transfer Vehicle “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9) started its final approach to the International Space Station (ISS), and was captured by the ISS robotic arm at 9:13 p.m. on May 25 (Japanese Standard Time, JST). Being captured and maneuvered by the robotic arm, the HTV9 was successfully berthed to the ISS at 3:25 a.m. on May 26(JST).

Once after berthing of vehicle, the internal and external cargo will be unloaded by the on-board crew.

Related Links

Fonte/Source: https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2020/05/20200526-1_e.html

Post collegati

[RELEASE] SUCCESSFUL BERTHING OF THE H-II TRANSFER VEHICLE “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9) TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS)

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE MINISTER WILSON – 25 MAY

Redazione

HOLLOW POROUS CU-AU PARTICLES WITH HIGH CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR THE REDUCTION OF 4-NITROPHENOL

Redazione

CROMMELIN COLLECTION

Redazione

EUROPEAN DIGITAL UNIVERCITY, MANIFESTAZIONE DI INTERESSE PER DOCENTI E RICERCATORI DI UNICA

Redazione

LABOUR AND THE WAGE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More