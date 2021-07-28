(AGENPARL) – mer 28 luglio 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 28, 2021

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON – After the announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure deal, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo released the following statement:

“Today, we are one step closer to making a historic investment in America’s infrastructure that will create millions of jobs and position the U.S. to remain competitive in the 21st century. From the start, President Biden was committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to get this done, and both sides came together in good faith to reach a deal that will strengthen every community. We are showing the world how democracies can deliver for workers, families and businesses across the country.

“Everyone will see the benefits of investing in our infrastructure. From expanding access to affordable, reliable broadband to rebuilding our road and bridges, this deal delivers for the American public.”

