[RELEASE] SIGNING OF THE “BASIC AGREEMENT ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE EPSILON S LAUNCH VEHICLE AND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LAUNCH SERVICE BUSINESS

Signing of the “Basic Agreement on the Development of the Epsilon S

Launch Vehicle and the Implementation of the Launch Service Business”



June 12, 2020 (JST)

National Research & Development Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into the Basic Agreement(*2) with IHI AEROSPACE CO., LTD. (IA) on the development of the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle(*1) and its launch service business.

The Epsilon S Launch Vehicle, which will be developed based on the current Enhanced Epsilon, is aimed at strengthening Epsilon’s international competitiveness in the satellite launch market by achieving synergistic effects with the H3 Launch Vehicle, a large-size liquid-propellant rocket currently under development.

The Basic Agreement specifies essential matters such as roles of JAXA and IA during the development and operational stages. The main goal is to establish a framework which enables the private business operator IA to independently expand its launch service business using the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle, as well as to transform Japan’s space transportation system into an independent and sustainable business structure by maintaining and advancing the space industrial basis. Based on this Basic Agreement, JAXA and IA will advance joint efforts to develop the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle and its launch service business approach.

(*1) Attachment 1:Outline of the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle

Attachment 1 (1/3)

Outline of the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle

The Epsilon Launch Vehicle is built upon solid-propellant rocket technology that Japan accumulated over more than 60 years since the early days of small experimental vehicle “Pencil Rocket.” The vehicle is designated as a Japan’s mainstay rocket in the national Basic Plan on Space Policy (approved in April 1, 2016).

During the first step, JAXA developed both the demonstration and enhanced versions of the Epsilon rocket, and successfully launched all four vehicles, thus achieving capabilities of compact launch operation, world first-class satellite environment, and high-precision orbit insertion.

In the next second step, JAXA in joint effort with IA will develop the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle based on the first stage achievements, aimed at strengthening Epsilon’s international competitiveness in the satellite launch market by: (1) demonstrating synergistic effects with the H3 Launch Vehicle; (2) achieving lower launch costs while maintaining high reliability as our mainstay rocket; and (3) refining satellite operability. The goal is to establish a framework which enables a private business operator to independently advance the launch service business and actively join the expanding global small satellites launch market.

Epsilon Launch Vehicle Development ©JAXA

【Project Title】

English Title :Epsilon S Launch Vehicle Project Alias :Epsilon S

“S” stands for Synergy (with H3), Speed (Responsive), Smart (Higher performance),

Superior (Competitive), and Service (User-friendly Launch Service).

Attachment 1 (2/3)

【Demonstration of Synergetic Effects with the H3 Launch Vehicle】

H3 and Epsilon S launch vehicle share technologies, parts/components, instruments, etc. to achieve development efficiency and launch cost reduction.

Synergy Effects with the H3 Launch Vehicle ©JAXA

Attachment 1 (3/3)

【Main Features: Epsilon S Launch Vehicle】

Launch Capability:

Sun Synchronous Orbit:Over 600 kg (Altitude: 350 to 700 km)

(Extra goal: Over 800 kg (Altitude: 350 km))

Low Earth Orbit: Over 1,400 kg (Altitude: 500 km, Orbit Inclination Angle: 31.1 deg)

Expandability for Multiple Satellites Launch

Orbit Insertion Accuracy:

Altitude Error: ±15 km or less, Orbit Inclination Angle Error: ±0.15 degree or less

Satellite Environment: World First-class Acoustic, vibration and impact environments

Launch Price: Competitive price range in the world market for small satellite launch.

Launch Slot: Two launches or more in three months

Period from Contract Conclusion to Launch: Within 12 months

Period from Satellite Acceptance to Launch: Within 10 days

Late Access (Final Access to Satellite): Until 3 hours prior to lift off

Comparison Chart: Enhanced Epsilon (Current) and Epsilon S Launch Vehicle©JAXA

Attachment 2

Outline of the Basic Agreement

The Basic Agreement specifies essential matters such as roles of JAXA and IA during the development and operational stages. The main goal is to establish a framework which enables the private business operator IA to independently expand its launch service business using the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle, as well as to transform Japan’s space transportation system into an independent and sustainable business structure by maintaining and advancing the space industrial basis.

While JAXA oversees the development of overall systems (rocket system and launch facility system) for the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle, the private business operator takes initiatives in the development of the rocket system with a viewpoint to independently advance launch service business using the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle.

The basic concept of roles of JAXA and the private business operator specified in the Basic Agreement are described in the following table:

JAXA’s Responsibilities Private Business Operator’s Responsibilities Development Stage To oversee the “overall systems” that integrates the rocket system and the launch facility system in order to ensure Japan’s independent space transportation system, and to maintain and utilize JAXA’s existing technologies & rocket technical base at launch facilities. To take initiatives in the development of the rocket system with a viewpoint to independently expand launch service business during the operational stage. Operational Stage To contribute to the advancement of launch service business by the private business operator. And to achieve this by maintaining technical base of Japan’s solid-propellant rocket and its key technologies, by promoting the research and development, and by transferring these achievements to the private business operator. To expand the launch service business in light of making contribution to maintaining and improving Japan’s industrial base. And to achieve this based on “self-governing policy” to deal with rocket quality & design improvements, and to take appropriate measures against nonconformances and parts/material shortages, etc.

Basic Agreement Signing Ceremony

JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa and IA President Takashi Makino signed the Basic Agreement during the ceremony held at JAXA’s Tokyo Office on June 11, 2020.

Signing the Basic Agreement ©JAXA (JAXA President Yamakawa (left), IA President Makino (right))

President YAMAKAWA (3rd from the left)

Vice President FUNO (2nd from the left)

Project Manager, Epsilon Rocket Project Team

IMOTO (far left) President MAKINO (3rd from the right)

Director TAMURA (2nd from the right)

General Manager, Space Launch Systems

Engineering Dept. NAGAYAMA (far right)

Remarks on the Basic Agreement Conclusion

JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa:

“Today, IA President Makino and I have signed the Basic Agreement on the development and operation of the Epsilon S Launch Vehicle which would strengthen our international competitiveness. I am very delighted to take this vitally important step forward in laying a series of foundations for transferring the Epsilon S to the private business operator so that they would further expand the launch service activity.

In the recent expanding satellite launch market, due to its rapidly rising space business sector resulting from the technology evolution of miniaturization and integration, the launch demand is on an upward trend for satellites with various mass, size and applications.

This Epsilon S Launch Vehicle will ensure launch opportunities for the Japanese government and will actively incorporate private sector’s demands while maintaining and expanding our solid-propellant rocket system technology. JAXA, in collaboration with IA, will continue our efforts to expand IA’s independent launch service business as well as broaden the scale of Japan’s space industry. JAXA would appreciate your continued support.”

IA President Takashi Makino:

“It’s indeed a pleasure for me to sign with JAXA the Basic Agreement. I’d like to express my cordial appreciation to all the people who have supported us.

From now on, IA will establish our operational framework in all the phases, from developing the Epsilon S launch vehicle to cultivating new customers and launching satellites. There are many new businesses rising as new players are emerging in the world. We will foster Epsilon S’s launch service into an independent and sustainable business by receiving further launch orders from the commercial market in addition to providing once-a-year launch for the government.

The demonstration flight of the Epsilon S is scheduled for 2023. Meanwhile, there are still rocket launches planed for the current version of the Epsilon. We are deeply committed to the successful launches and will make our utmost efforts with JAXA in order to spur the growth of the Epsilon S’s launch service. We look forward to your continued support for our activities.”

