(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/01/2021 12:15 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Women are a powerful force for peace and essential partners in advancing international security. The United States has long championed the safe, meaningful participation of women in our diplomatic, development, and defense efforts. As underscored by the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Act of 2017 and our support of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and other relevant WPS resolutions, the United States recognizes and promotes the essential role of women in political and security arenas. This includes women’s essential role in the prevention, management, and resolution of conflict, and their contributions to stabilization efforts, peacekeeping, and post-conflict relief and recovery. We also remain firmly committed to advancing the human rights of women and girls as a core element of our foreign policy.

The United States is proud to continue its long-standing role as a global champion for women on the frontlines of policy, peace, and security decision-making processes and advancing the safety of women and girls. We know that when women are engaged in peace and security efforts, we are all safer, more prosperous, and more secure.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this