In the interest of public safety, the Calgary Police Service is issuing the following public information and warning in regards to the release of an inmate.

Alexander BATHGATE, 52, was released into the Calgary community today, Thursday, April 16, 2020, after serving a three-year sentence for accessing child pornography and breach of a court order.

Previous convictions include sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, possession of drugs, robbery, theft and several breaches of previous court orders. The majority of his crimes have occurred in British Columbia – Abbotsford, Vancouver, Burnaby and Prince George. Other offences have been committed in Dryden, Ontario, Medicine Hat, Edmonton, and Calgary.

BATHGATE will now be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, and 160 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. BATHGATE is known to use the alias Alex WISLA. He also has several distinct tattoos, including a demon face and flames on his chest, and a woman’s face and a stack of skulls on his shoulders. A photo of BATHGATE is available on the City of Calgary Newsroom.

The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of BATHGATE.

Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.

NOTE: This information is released under the authority of section 32 the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, S.A. 1994 c.F – 18.5.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/release-of-high-risk-offender—bathgate/