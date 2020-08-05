giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
RELEASE OF DANGEROUS OFFENDER – LINDEN BIRD

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 05 agosto 2020

In the interest of public safety, the Calgary Police Service is issuing the following public information and warning in regard to the Statutory Release of an inmate.

Linden David Jessie BIRD, 35, was released to the Calgary community today, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after serving a five-month sentence for breaches of his Long-Term Supervision Order that was ordered following a sexual assault conviction to which he was sentenced to five years incarceration. The sexual assault occurred in Saskatchewan, on a female known to BIRD.

Previous convictions also include kidnapping, break and enter, overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, and statutory release violations. BIRD has a Dangerous Offender designation and will be subject to a Long-Term Supervision Order following his Warrant Expiry Date. All of his crimes have been committed in Saskatchewan.

BIRD will be supervised by the Correctional Services Canada with support from the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

He is described as 5’11” tall, 172 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of BIRD is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of BIRD.

Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.

NOTE: This information is released under the authority of section 32 the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, S.A. 1994 c.F – 18.5.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/release-of-dangerous-offender–linden-bird/

