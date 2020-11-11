[RELEASE] NEW LAUNCH DATE AND TIME OF CREW DRAGON SPACECRAFT (CREW-1) WITH JAXA ASTRONAUT NOGUCHI SOICHI

(AGENPARL) – CHOFU-CITY, TOKYO (JAPON), mer 11 novembre 2020

As a result of the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) on November 10 (ET), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and partner agencies of the International Space Station (ISS) project officially decided the launch date and time for the Crew Dragon spacecraft (Crew-1), which JAXA Astronaut NOGUCHI Soichi will be onboard.

JAXA Astronaut NOGUCHI will stay at the ISS for about six months and will return to the Earth on the Crew Dragon spacecraft (Crew-1).