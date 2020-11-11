mercoledì, Novembre 11, 2020
[RELEASE] NEW LAUNCH DATE AND TIME OF CREW DRAGON SPACECRAFT (CREW-1) WITH JAXA ASTRONAUT NOGUCHI SOICHI

(AGENPARL) – CHOFU-CITY, TOKYO (JAPON), mer 11 novembre 2020

New Launch Date and Time of
Crew Dragon Spacecraft (Crew-1) with JAXA Astronaut NOGUCHI Soichi

November 11, 2020 (JST)

National Research and Development Agency
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

As a result of the Flight Readiness Review (FRR) on November 10 (ET), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and partner agencies of the International Space Station (ISS) project officially decided the launch date and time for the Crew Dragon spacecraft (Crew-1), which JAXA Astronaut NOGUCHI Soichi will be onboard.
JAXA Astronaut NOGUCHI will stay at the ISS for about six months and will return to the Earth on the Crew Dragon spacecraft (Crew-1).

Launch Date/Time: November 15, 2020 / 9:49 a.m. (Japanese Standard Time, JST)
November 14, 2020 / 7:49 p.m. (ET)
Launch Location: Kennedy Space Center (Florida, U.S.A)　Launchpad 39A
Crewmembers: Crew-1 Commander Michael Hopkins (NASA)
Crew-1 Pilot Victor Glover (NASA)
Mission Specialist NOGUCHI Soichi (JAXA)
Mission Specialist Shannon Walker (NASA)

Fonte/Source: https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2020/11/20201111-1_e.html

