[RELEASE] LAUNCH RESULTS OF THE H-II TRANSFER VEHICLE KOUNOTORI9 ABOARD H-IIB VEHICLE NO. 9

(AGENPARL) – CHOFU-CITY, TOKYO (JAPON), gio 21 maggio 2020

Launch Results of the H-II Transfer Vehicle KOUNOTORI9
aboard H-IIB Vehicle No. 9

May 21, 2020 (JST)

National Research & Development Agency
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

At exactly 31 minutes and 00 seconds past 2 o’clock on the morning of May 21, 2020, the H-II Transfer Vehicle known as “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9), the cargo transporter to the International Space Station (ISS), was launched aboard H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 9 (H-IIB F9) from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center.

The H-IIB F9 flight proceeded nominally. Approximately 15 minutes and 7 seconds after launch, the payload separated from the launch vehicle as planned.

JAXA expresses its sincere appreciation for the support provided by all involved.

Fonte/Source: https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2020/05/20200521-1_e.html

