[RELEASE] LAUNCH RESULTS OF THE H-II TRANSFER VEHICLE KOUNOTORI9 ABOARD H-IIB VEHICLE NO. 9

(AGENPARL) – CHOFU-CITY, TOKYO (JAPON), gio 21 maggio 2020

At exactly 31 minutes and 00 seconds past 2 o’clock on the morning of May 21, 2020, the H-II Transfer Vehicle known as “KOUNOTORI9” (HTV9), the cargo transporter to the International Space Station (ISS), was launched aboard H-IIB Launch Vehicle No. 9 (H-IIB F9) from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center.