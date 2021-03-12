venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Breaking News

TURING SCHEME TO OPEN UP GLOBAL STUDY AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES

NEW TREE FUND FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCED

ON THE PASSING OF IVOIRIAN PRIME MINISTER HAMED BAKAYOKO

LOCAL EU STATEMENT ON THE DECISION OF FIVE MICRONESIAN STATES TO INITIATE…

THE EXPECTED PAROLE OF HAMPIG “HARRY” SASSOUNIAN

ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY IN HONG KONG

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 11, 2021

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UK, WITH FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY AND THE US,…

DICHIARAZIONE DI THOMAS H. ANDREWS RELATORE SPECIALE DELLE NAZIONI UNITE SULLA SITUAZIONE…

READOUT OF U.S. SPECIAL ENVOY LENDERKING’S TRIP TO THE GULF AND JORDAN

Agenparl

RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND CHINA: FROM THE “GOLDEN AGE” TO THE COOLING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 12 marzo 2021

The relationship with London is also very important for China. After the decision on Huawei, for example, an editorial of the Global Times [a subsidiary of the Quotidien du people], generally hawkish, suggested that if Beijing should retaliate against the UK, that shouldn’t turn into a confrontation between the United Kingdom and China ”, notes Veerle Nouwens

Le Monde

Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/in-the-news/relations-between-united-kingdom-and-china-golden-age-cooling

Post collegati

UK IS EXPECTED TO TAKE A STANCE STRENGTHENING INVOLVEMENT IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION

Redazione

RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED KINGDOM AND CHINA: FROM THE “GOLDEN AGE” TO THE COOLING

Redazione

‘GLOBAL BRITAIN’ WOOS ASEAN IN FIELDS OF FORMER EMPIRE

Redazione

PLASMONIC PHOTOTHERMAL CATALYSIS FOR SOLAR-TO-FUEL CONVERSION: CURRENT STATUS AND PROSPECTS

Redazione

GET YOUR FREE GRAMMARLY PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Redazione

ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND ADDRESSES THE 115,000 EMPLOYEES OF THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON HIS FIRST DAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More