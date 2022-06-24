21.8 C
Regulatory judgements and regulatory notices: A to Z list of providers

(AGENPARL) – LONDON ven 24 giugno 2022

  • 24 June 2022

    RCVDA Community Housing C.I.C added to A to Z list.

  • 25 May 2022

    East Suffolk Council added to A to Z list.

  • 11 May 2022

    London Borough of Ealing added to A to Z list.

  • 30 March 2022

    Connexus Housing Limited amended to Connexus Homes Limited following transfer of engagements and change of name in April 2021.

  • 23 February 2022

    Thanet District Council removed from A to Z list as provider page has been withdrawn.

  • 17 February 2022

    London Borough of Barking and Dagenham added to the A to Z list. New Roots Limited and Prospect Housing Limited removed from the A to Z list as the providers’ pages have been withdrawn following de-registration.

  • 15 December 2021

    Incommunities Group Limited updated to Incommunities Limited following transfer of engagement from Incommunities Group Limited and Sadek Lok Limited to Incommunities Limited on 1 December 2021. Dover District Council removed from A to Z list as provider page has been withdrawn.

  • 8 December 2021

    Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council removed from A to Z list as page withdrawn.

  • 4 November 2021

    Parasol Homes Limited added to A to Z list.

  • 27 October 2021

    Norwich City Council added to A to Z listing.
    Following providers removed from A to Z list after withdrawal of Regulatory Notices: Charity of Annie Kew, Dame Bertha Lopes Almshouses, Harman Atwood For Almshouses and Curates House, Mercy House of William Fry, The Abbeyfield Dorcas Society Limited, Wrott and Hill Charity, Joseph Chariott’s Charity. Following providers removed from A to Z list after merger activity: Byker Community Trust Limited, GreenSquare Group Limited, Rosebery Housing Association Limited, and SOLON South West Housing Association Limited.

  • 30 September 2021

    Falcon Housing Association CIC added to A to Z list.

  • 25 August 2021

    Folkestone & Hythe District Council removed from A to Z list as provider page has been withdrawn.

  • 9 August 2021

    Reliance Social Housing CIC added to the A to Z listing.

  • 28 July 2021

    Cornwall Council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council added to A to Z list.

  • 23 July 2021

    Empower Housing Association Limited added to A to Z listing.

  • 2 June 2021

    Eldonian Community Based Housing Association Limited added to the A to Z listing

  • 26 May 2021

    Almshouses of William & Rebecca Pearce removed following de-registration on 14 April 2021. Green Park Property Management Limited removed following deregistration on 17 March 2021. London Borough of Lambeth removed following the issues giving rise to a Regulatory Notice being resolved.

  • 20 May 2021

    London Borough of Croydon added to the A to Z listing.

  • 28 April 2021

    United Communities Limited changed its name to Brighter Places on 1 April 2021. United Communities Limited removed and Brighter Places added to A to Z listing. Staffordshire Housing Association Limited removed from A to Z listing following previous name change to Honeycomb Group Limited in September 2019.

  • 31 March 2021

    Abri Group Limited added to A to Z listing and Radian Group Limited removed as Radian Group Limited became Abri Group Limited on 25 September 2020.

  • 12 March 2021

    Auckland Home Solutions Community Interest Company added to the A-Z listing.

  • 17 February 2021

    3CHA Ltd, Ash-Shahada Housing Association Limited, Concept Housing Association CIC and South Kesteven District Council added to the A to Z listing.

  • 11 February 2021

    Hilldale Housing Association Limited and Pivotal Housing Association added to the A-Z listing.

  • 27 January 2021

    Colne Housing Society Limited removed from A-Z list following transfer to Greenfields Community Housing Limited (which became Eastlight Community Homes Limited). Equity Housing Group Limited removed following transfer to Great Places Housing Association. Howard Cottage Housing Association removed following merger with Welwyn Garden City Housing to form First Garden Cities Homes Limited. Suffolk Housing Society removed following transfer to Flagship Housing Group Limited.

  • 16 December 2020

    Local Space added to A-Z listing (previously listed as Local Space Limited).

  • 2 December 2020

    Updated North Star Housing Group Limited following transfer of engagements to Endeavour Housing Association Limited alongside Darlington Housing Association Limited and Teesdale Housing Association Limited, and restructured body name changed to North Star Housing Group.

  • 28 October 2020

    Knowsley Housing Trust removed from A to Z listing following name change to Livv Housing Group.

  • 28 September 2020

    The Abbeyfield Wallasey Society removed from A to Z listing as the page is withdrawn.

  • 18 September 2020

    My Space Housing Solutions added to the A to Z listing.

  • 24 July 2020

    Greenfields Community Housing Limited removed from A to Z as it changed its name to Eastlight Community Homes Limited in July 2020. Eastlight Community Homes Limited added to A to Z.

  • 29 June 2020

    Livv Housing Group (formerly Knowsley Housing Trust) and Honeycomb Housing Group (formerly Staffordshire Housing Association Limited) added to the A to Z. The provider pages will be updated when the latest regulatory judgements are published for these providers.

  • 19 June 2020

    Entry for Housing & Care 21 amended to Housing 21 to reflect change of name. Windrush Alliance UK Community Interest Company Limited removed as provider page is withdrawn.

  • 27 May 2020

    First Garden Cities Homes Limited added to A to Z list.

  • 26 February 2020

    Removed Stafford & Rural which became a subsidiary of The Housing Plus Group Limited in October 2019.

  • 18 December 2019

    Wellingborough Homes Limited removed. Name changed to Greatwell Homes Limited. Yarlington Housing Group removed (became a subsidiary of Radian Housing Group).New provider YMCA St Paul’s Group added.

  • 27 November 2019

    WM Housing Group removed as now called Citizen Housing Group Limited which has been added. Saxon Weald Homes Limited amended to Saxon Weald. Trafford Housing Trust removed as it became a subsidiary of London & Quadrant.

  • 21 November 2019

    Prospect Housing Limited has been added to the listing.

  • 20 November 2019

    Larch Housing Association Limited added to the listing.

  • 18 November 2019

    New Roots Limited added to the listing.

  • 13 November 2019

    London Borough of Lambeth added to the A-Z listing.

  • 30 October 2019

    Pathfinder Housing Association Limited has de-registered and has been removed from the A-Z listing.

  • 30 October 2019

    County Durham Housing Group Limited removed as it has become Believe Housing Limited. Runnymede Borough Council and Believe Housing Limited added to the listing.

  • 3 October 2019

    Green Park Property Management Limited added to the A-Z listing.

  • 25 September 2019

    Framework Housing Association added to the A-Z listing.

  • 11 September 2019

    Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, Folkestone & Hythe District Council, and Thanet District Council added to the listing.

  • 28 August 2019

    Toddington United Almshouse Charity removed from the listing.

  • 31 July 2019

    Brent Community Housing Limited, Toddington United Almshouse Charity, and Wrott and Hill Charity added to A-Z list. Liverty Limited name changed to LiveWest Homes Limited

  • 26 June 2019

    Aldwyck Housing Group Limited removed as it became a subsidiary of Catalyst Housing Limited. Creative Support Limited as the issues giving rise to the Regulatory Notice were resolved. Town and Country Housing Group removed as it became a subsidiary of Peabody Trust.

  • 29 May 2019

    Regulatory judgements table updated

  • 24 April 2019

    Local Space Limited removed. Arcon Arcon Housing Association Limited removed. North Hertfordshire Homes Limited name changed to Settle Group. Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council added.

  • 18 April 2019

    Wirral Partnership Homes Limited changed to Magenta Homes and re-ordered in the A-Z.

  • 27 February 2019

    Severn Vale removed from the A-Z after merging with Merlin Housing Society Limited, a subsidiary of Bromford Housing, in January 2019.

  • 30 January 2019

    Liverpool Mutual Homes Limited and Victory Housing Trust removed from listing. New link added for Sustain (UK) Limited.

  • 25 January 2019

    Bespoke Supportive Tenancies Limited added to the A-Z list.

  • 20 December 2018

    Anchor Trust and Hanover Housing Association removed. Anchor Hanover Group added.

  • 28 November 2018

    Bracknell Forest Homes changed its name – now added as Silva Homes Limited. Waterloo Housing Group and Fortis Living merged – both removed and added as Platform Housing Group. Coast & Country Housing Group and Yorkshire Coast Homes merged – both removed and added as Beyond Housing Limited.

  • 6 November 2018

    Encircle Housing Limited added to A-Z listing.

  • 31 October 2018

    Metropolitan Housing Trust Limited removed from listing following merger with Thames Valley Housing Association Limited.

  • 17 October 2018

    Latest regulatory judgement added.

  • 9 October 2018

    Westmoreland Supported Housing Limited has been added to the Grading under Review list.

  • 26 September 2018

    Impact Housing Association Limited has been removed as an independent entity. It is now a subsidiary of Riverside Group Limited.

  • 18 September 2018

    Trinity Housing Association Limited added to the A-Z listing.

  • 29 August 2018

    Merlin Housing Society removed from the listing. Now a subsidiary of Bromford Housing Group Limited.

  • 22 August 2018

    Arun District Council added to the listing.

  • 1 June 2018

    Luminus Group Limited removed from the A-Z listing.

  • 30 May 2018

    Notting Hill Housing Trust and Genesis Housing Association Limited removed, and Notting Hill Genesis added to the A-Z list.

  • 29 May 2018

    Inclusion Housing Community Interest Company added to the A-Z list.

  • 24 May 2018

    Pathfinder Housing Association Limited, Kinsman Housing Limited, and St Andrews Community Housing Association added to A-Z list.

  • 4 May 2018

    Park Hill Housing Co-operative Limited removed from A-Z list.

  • 3 May 2018

    Latest update (3 May 2018)

  • 25 April 2018

    Merged providers updated: Adactus Housing Group Limited and New Charter Housing Trust Limited (now Jigsaw Homes Group Limited); Boston Mayflower Limited and Shoreline Housing Partnership Limited (now Lincolnshire Housing Partnership Limited).

  • 28 March 2018

    Liverty Limited added. Devon & Cornwall Housing Limited and Knightstone Housing Group Limited removed. Poplar HARCA changed to Poplar Housing And Regeneration Community Association Limited. Plus Dane Housing Limited name changed to remove ‘Group’. Housing Solutions name changed to remove ‘Limited’. United Housing Association Limited name changed from ‘United Communities Limited’. Thirteen Group Limited name changed to add ‘Housing’. (28 March 2018).

  • 28 February 2018

    A-Z list updated (28 February 2018).

  • 31 January 2018

    A-Z list updated (31 January 2018).

  • 30 January 2018

    First Priority Housing Association Limited added to A-Z list (30 Jan 2018).

  • 19 January 2018

    Brandon Poor’s Estate removed from A-Z list (19 January 2018).

  • 20 December 2017

    Updated A-Z list published (20 December 2017).

  • 29 November 2017

    A-Z list updated (29 November 2017).

  • 15 November 2017

    A-Z list updated (15 November 2017).

  • 25 October 2017

    A-Z updated (25 October 2017).

  • 27 September 2017

    A to Z list updated (27 Sep 2017).

  • 30 August 2017

    A-Z list updated (30 Aug 2017).

  • 28 July 2017

    Mulberry Housing Co-op removed from A-Z list (26 July 2017)

  • 28 June 2017

    A-Z updated (28 June 2017).

  • 16 June 2017

    A-Z list updated (16 June 2017).

  • 31 May 2017

    A-Z list updated (31 May 2017)

  • 26 April 2017

    A to Z list updated following merger activity (26 April 2017)

  • 22 February 2017

    A-Z list updated (22 February 2017).

  • 3 February 2017

    A-Z list updated (3 February 2017)

  • 25 January 2017

    A-Z list updated (25 January 2017).

  • 22 December 2016

    Expectations (UK) added to A-Z (22 December 2016).

  • 21 December 2016

    A-Z list updated (21 December 2016)

  • 15 December 2016

    A-Z list updated (15 December 2016)

  • 12 December 2016

    A-Z updated (12 December 2016)

  • 16 November 2016

    A-Z list updated (16 November 2016).

  • 28 September 2016

    First published.

    Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/regulatory-judgements-and-regulatory-notices-a-to-z-list

