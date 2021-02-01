REGULATION: GOVERNMENT ACTUARY’S DEPARTMENT (GAD) – PRIVACY NOTICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, lun 01 febbraio 2021
Published 17 May 2018
Last updated 1 February 2021
+ show all updates
-
1 February 2021
added section on loan debt relating to professional and career development.
-
19 February 2020
Updated privacy notice for work on staff transfers or when GAD has been commissioned to act as a witness or to advise on the implications of a legal case.
-
28 January 2020
Updated privacy notice for work when GAD has been commissioned to act as a witness or to advise on the implications of the legal case.
-
17 May 2018
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/government-actuarys-department-gad-privacy-notice