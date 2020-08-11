martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

NUOVA FASE POLITICA IN LIBANO

AL VIA #CARTADILEUCA2020: SULLE ORME DI DON TONINO BELLO

FASE 3, SALVINI: AZZOLINA È UNA TRAGEDIA, ORA SCARICA LE RESPONSABILITÀ SUI…

L’INSEGNAMENTO DI SANTA CHIARA NEL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BOLIVIA, VESCOVI PRONTI ALLA MEDIAZIONE PER LA CRISI DEL PAESE

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI? SBAGLIARE è UMANO, PERSEVERARE è DIABOLICO

NIGERIA, MONSIGNOR AKUBEZE: SENZA PACE NON C’è GIUSTIZIA

15 AGOSTO, IN BRASILE GIORNATA DI RIFLESSIONE SUL “PATTO PER LA VITA”

THE EUROPEAN UNION PROVIDES €1.65 MILLION TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF THE DEVASTATING…

FASSINO: “INQUIETUDINE PER LA BIELORUSSIA”

Agenparl

REGULATING PHASE TRANSITION OF BI4O5BR2 THROUGH THE SYNERGISTIC EFFECT OF “DRAG FORCE” AND FACET RECOGNITION OF BRANCHED POLYETHYLENEIMINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

The phase transition from tetragonal BiOBr to monoclinic Bi4O5Br2 was regulated in the presence of branched polyethyleneimine (BPEI) containing massive amino groups through a hydrothermal route. Based on the crystal phase of products obtained at different concentration of BPEI and Br- sources, the relative concentration of BPEI (the concentration ratio of the BPEI and Br- sources, BPEI/Br) played the decisive role for this phase transition. Especially, for BPEI/Br values over 0.2 g/mmol with excessive BPEI was the critical point for the phase transition. And, a reasonable theory referring the synergistic effect of “drag force” and facet recognition of excessive BPEI was proposed for this phase transition and confirmed through a series of systematical designed experiments. That was, the numerous protonated amino groups from the excessive BPEI could not only act as a “drag force” to extract bromine ions from the solid-state BiOBr nanosheets but could also recognize the (001) facet of BiOBr, distorting the tetragonal structure of BiOBr nanosheets and forming monoclinic Bi4O5Br2 nanosheets. This work provides new insight and evidential proofs into the regulation of the phase transition of BiOBr to Bi4O5Br2.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/xrZBMOdQCOI/D0CE00932F

Post collegati

SERIES: DTP30F47, 30-YEAR 0.875% TREASURY INFLATION-INDEXED BOND, DUE 2/15/2047

Redazione

BIRMINGHAM SAYS ‘THANK YOU’ TO VOLUNTEERS

Redazione

IL CENTRO CIVICO OLTRISARCO-ASLAGO RIMARRà CHIUSO NEI GIORNI DA GIOVEDì 13 A VENERDì 21 AGOSTO 2020

Redazione

AFFIDAMENTO DIRETTO ALLA FARMACIA S.EMERENZIANA DI CAMISASCA DARIO DI N. 2 TERMOSCANNER CIG.Z392CF516F

Redazione

REINFORCED MACROMOLECULAR MICELLE-CROSSLINKED HYALURONATE GELS INDUCED BY WATER/DMSO BINARY SOLVENT

Redazione

REGULATING PHASE TRANSITION OF BI4O5BR2 THROUGH THE SYNERGISTIC EFFECT OF “DRAG FORCE” AND FACET RECOGNITION OF BRANCHED POLYETHYLENEIMINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More