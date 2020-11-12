(AGENPARL) – gio 12 novembre 2020

Registration Open for the Virtual 2020 EPA America Recycles: Innovation Fair and Summit



“Again this year, EPA will be showcasing the best of the best in recycling innovation and encouraging engaging dialogue among stakeholders in order to enhance our nation’s recycling infrastructure, create new markets for recycled materials, and improve consumer education and outreach,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Peter Wright. “As a special highlight of this year’s ‘America Recycles: Summit,’ EPA will announce the first National Recycling Goals and discuss how public, non-governmental and private sector, and other organizations can work together and with the public to achieve the National Recycling Goals.”

The virtual Innovation Fair will feature more than 40 exhibitors that are advancing the recycling system through strategies such as: deploying artificial intelligence robots to enhance operations at recycling facilities; using hard-to-recycle plastics in 3D printing materials; installing small system sorting units in stadiums and small communities; creating new construction materials from hard-to-recycle plastics; and using automated technology and recycled glass bottles from restaurants to create new glassware.

