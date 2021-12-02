(AGENPARL) – gio 02 dicembre 2021 U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced today registration is open for SelectUSA’s Annual Investment Summit, which will… []

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, December 2, 2021

Media Contact:

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SELECTUSA INVESTMENT SUMMIT TAKING PLACE IN JUNE AT NATIONAL HARBOR

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced today registration is open for SelectUSA’s Annual Investment Summit, which will take place June 26-29, 2022, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the largest event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States. The summit plays a vital role in attracting and facilitating business investment and job creation in the United States by raising awareness about a wide range of investment opportunities and enabling direct connections between foreign investors and U.S. economic development organizations (EDOs).

“The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the premier foreign direct investment event in the United States. We are looking forward to welcoming our Investment Summit family back together to safely network in person, have crucial conversations on foreign direct investment, and create a space for participants to learn more about why the U.S. remains the most attractive place in the world for businesses to invest and grow,” said Secretary Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, and the hundreds of millions of Americans who have received a vaccine, we believe we’ll be able to host 2022’s summit in person, and in a way that will put the health and safety of all attendees front and center.”

Additionally, the Investment Summit focuses on the American investment environment, industry trends, and new opportunities for all attendees and features senior government officials, C-Suite business executives and other thought leaders.

The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit will feature exciting business and networking opportunities for all participants with innovation and entrepreneurship at the forefront. The SelectUSA Tech program, which connects early-stage and startup technology companies to prospects for advancement in the U.S. market, will allow participants to exhibit their products and services at branded booths with the opportunity to upload a product and service demo video, apply to participate in a pitch competition, attend in-person workshops and Investment Academy sessions and much more.

The Select Global Women in Tech (SGWIT) series, geared towards international women founders, entrepreneurs, and executives in the technology sector, will see its second iteration at the Investment Summit. SGWIT participants will be matched in sessions with an experienced, successful mentor to help them develop a market entry strategy, tailor their product and marketing for success in the U.S. market, gain access to an exclusive networking platform, and hear from successful global women founders.

Following the Biden Administration’s ambitious action to tackle the climate crisis and set the U.S. on the path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, SelectUSA’s 2022 Summit will include special sessions to convene stakeholders in clean energy sectors such as advanced batteries, energy storage, civil nuclear energy, offshore wind and semiconductors. The SelectUSA Investment Summit draws more than 3,000 attendees annually and has directly generated more than $57.9 billion in new U.S. investment projects, supporting over 47,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. Historically, the Summit attracts more than 1,200 business investors from more than 80 international markets to connect with economic developers from nearly every U.S. state and territory.

Please note: The Department of Commerce continues to evaluate health safety protocols to ensure the SelectUSA Summit is conducted in a way that is safe for attendees, as guided by CDC recommendations and state and local guidelines. We will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test. We will actively update attendees on protocols to ensure they are fully informed about any additional requirements.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this