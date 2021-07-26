(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 You’re invited to the “EDA 101 and American Rescue Plan Overview” webinars on July 27 and July 29. []

JULY 26, 2021

Register Now: Webinars on EDA and American Rescue Plan Funding Opportunities

The programs aim to assist communities in their efforts to build back better by accelerating the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks.

To learn more about EDA and these funding opportunities, please join us for an informational webinar.

The “EDA 101 and American Rescue Plan Overview” webinar will be held twice this week.

Register at the links below:

The six programs are:

The application process is now open. Deadlines vary based on program.

