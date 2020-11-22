domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
REGISTER FOR THIS VIRTUAL EVENT WITH EU ARCTIC AMBASSADOR DISCUSSING THE FUTURE OF EU IN THE ARCTIC.

(AGENPARL) – dom 22 novembre 2020 ** THE FUTURE OF EU IN THE ARCTIC
————————————————————
** Live Dialogue with
EU Arctic Ambassador
Michael Mann
————————————————————
** December 1st
3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am EDT
————————————————————
** Ambassador Mann will discuss the Future of the EU in the Arctic including the formulation of the new EU Arctic Policy.
The event is moderated by
Rachael Lorna Johnstone, Professor of Law at the University of Akureyri and at Ilisimatursafik.
————————————————————
PLAY!

** TAKE PART!
————————————————————
OPEN AND DEMOCRATIC DIALOGUE
** Arctic Circle is accepting your questions and comments to be addressed during the Dialogue.
————————————————————
SUBMIT QUESTIONS/ COMMENTS (https://forms.monday.com/forms/3ea99ffe732b79b5a24b710fb62983bc)
Arctic Circle VIRTUAL offers new ways of bringing the Arctic dialogue online while connecting interesting initiatives, speakers and organizations together. It serves as an online media platform allowing prominent leaders in politics, business, science and other areas to present their views to a global audience.
Similarly to the Assemblies and Forums, participants from all over the world are encouraged to place their questions, make comments and be a part of the open democratic dialogue.
http://www.arcticcircle.org

