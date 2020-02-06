The first regioselective, stereoselective, and living polymerization of divinyl pyridine monomer, mediated by simple rare earth catalysts was reported. The polymerization by Ln(CH (Ln = Sc, Y, Lu, Dy; L = THF, Py) is perfectly regioselective for 2,5-divinylpyridine (DVP) monomer, processing only concerned the double bond at 2-positon of DVP and selectively remaining the C=C bond at 5-position. In contrast, the polymerization of DVP by La(CH is not regioselective, producing cross-linking network. The polymerization by Lu(CH(Py) is most stereoselective, yielding perfect isotactic PDVP with mmmm > 99%. The isoselectivity (mm) of the polymers could be controlled in the range of 31% and 99% by adjusting the amount of THF added. The DVP polymerization is controlled by Lu[CH(C (formed via in situ mixing Lu(CH and 2-vinylpyridine), molecular weight (Mn) matching the theoretical value of monomer conversion, and a narrow dispersity. The stereoblock polymerization of DVP with 2-vinylpyridine was achieved by adding monomer sequentially. The post-functionalization of stereoblock polymers containing vinyl group has been achieved by the thiol−ene “click” reaction in which all the C=C double bonds are quantitatively converted to the thioether bonds.