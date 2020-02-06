6 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

ANSWERING THE CALL TO ADVANCE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

ANSWERING THE CALL TO ADVANCE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

ANSWERING THE CALL TO ADVANCE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

UK AIMING FOR EARLY TRADE DEAL WITH AUSTRALIA

HELPING EMPLOYERS INCREASE SOCIO-ECONOMIC DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

BRITAIN’S FIRST ALL-ELECTRIC BUS TOWN TO PAVE THE WAY FOR GREEN COMMUNITIES…

READINESS, SAFETY TOP PRIORITIES OF NAVY, MARINE CORPS

MERCOLEDì 5 FEBBRAIO 2020 – 187ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ALLIANCE DINNER

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AT THE INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ALLIANCE DINNER

Home » REGIOSELECTIVE, STEREOSELECTIVE, AND LIVING POLYMERIZATION OF DIVINYL PYRIDINE MONOMER BY RARE EARTH CATALYSTS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

REGIOSELECTIVE, STEREOSELECTIVE, AND LIVING POLYMERIZATION OF DIVINYL PYRIDINE MONOMER BY RARE EARTH CATALYSTS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 06 febbraio 2020

The first regioselective, stereoselective, and living polymerization of divinyl pyridine monomer, mediated by simple rare earth catalysts was reported. The polymerization by Ln(CH (Ln = Sc, Y, Lu, Dy; L = THF, Py) is perfectly regioselective for 2,5-divinylpyridine (DVP) monomer, processing only concerned the double bond at 2-positon of DVP and selectively remaining the C=C bond at 5-position. In contrast, the polymerization of DVP by La(CH is not regioselective, producing cross-linking network. The polymerization by Lu(CH(Py) is most stereoselective, yielding perfect isotactic PDVP with mmmm > 99%. The isoselectivity (mm) of the polymers could be controlled in the range of 31% and 99% by adjusting the amount of THF added. The DVP polymerization is controlled by Lu[CH(C (formed via in situ mixing Lu(CH and 2-vinylpyridine), molecular weight (Mn) matching the theoretical value of monomer conversion, and a narrow dispersity. The stereoblock polymerization of DVP with 2-vinylpyridine was achieved by adding monomer sequentially. The post-functionalization of stereoblock polymers containing vinyl group has been achieved by the thiol−ene “click” reaction in which all the C=C double bonds are quantitatively converted to the thioether bonds.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/MqOpQTkAJEQ/C9PY01852B

Related posts

REGIOSELECTIVE, STEREOSELECTIVE, AND LIVING POLYMERIZATION OF DIVINYL PYRIDINE MONOMER BY RARE EARTH CATALYSTS

Redazione

A FRAMEWORK FOR MAPPING THE DISTRIBUTION OF SOUTHERN OCEAN SEABIRDS ACROSS LIFE-HISTORY STAGES, BY INTEGRATING TRACKING, DEMOGRAPHY AND PHENOLOGY.

Redazione

THE ENANTIOSELECTIVE TOTAL SYNTHESIS OF LAURENDECUMALLENE B

Redazione

ONE-STEP CO-PRECIPITATION SYNTHESIS OF NOVEL BIOCL/CEO2 COMPOSITES WITH ENHANCED PHOTODEGRADATION OF RHODAMINE B

Redazione

CARB-X FUNDS PATTERN BIOSCIENCE

Redazione

CRYSTAL PHASE-DEPENDENT ELECTROCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION PERFORMANCE OF RUTHENIUM-BORON INTERMETALLICS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More