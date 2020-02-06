(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 06 febbraio 2020
The first regioselective, stereoselective, and living polymerization of divinyl pyridine monomer, mediated by simple rare earth catalysts was reported. The polymerization by Ln(CH (Ln = Sc, Y, Lu, Dy; L = THF, Py) is perfectly regioselective for 2,5-divinylpyridine (DVP) monomer, processing only concerned the double bond at 2-positon of DVP and selectively remaining the C=C bond at 5-position. In contrast, the polymerization of DVP by La(CH is not regioselective, producing cross-linking network. The polymerization by Lu(CH(Py) is most stereoselective, yielding perfect isotactic PDVP with mmmm > 99%. The isoselectivity (mm) of the polymers could be controlled in the range of 31% and 99% by adjusting the amount of THF added. The DVP polymerization is controlled by Lu[CH(C (formed via in situ mixing Lu(CH and 2-vinylpyridine), molecular weight (Mn) matching the theoretical value of monomer conversion, and a narrow dispersity. The stereoblock polymerization of DVP with 2-vinylpyridine was achieved by adding monomer sequentially. The post-functionalization of stereoblock polymers containing vinyl group has been achieved by the thiol−ene “click” reaction in which all the C=C double bonds are quantitatively converted to the thioether bonds.
