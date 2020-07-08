mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
REGIOSELECTIVE REMOTE C5 CYANOALKOXYLATION AND CYANOALKYLATION OF 8-AMINOQUINOLINES WITH AZOBISISOBUTYRONITRILE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00014K, Communication
Chunxia Wen, RongLin Zhong, Zengxin Qin, Mengfei Zhao, Jizhen Li
The efficient regioselective C-H cyanoalkoxylation and cyanoalkylation of 8-aminoquinoline derivatives at the C5 position have been achieved under O2 and N2 atmosphere respectively. Using 2,2’-azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN) as radical precursor, the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/nrE_bt5_fCg/D0CC00014K

