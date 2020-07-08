REGIOSELECTIVE REMOTE C5 CYANOALKOXYLATION AND CYANOALKYLATION OF 8-AMINOQUINOLINES WITH AZOBISISOBUTYRONITRILE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00014K, Communication

Chunxia Wen, RongLin Zhong, Zengxin Qin, Mengfei Zhao, Jizhen Li

The efficient regioselective C-H cyanoalkoxylation and cyanoalkylation of 8-aminoquinoline derivatives at the C5 position have been achieved under O 2 and N 2 atmosphere respectively. Using 2,2’-azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN) as radical precursor, the…

