REGIOSELECTIVE B(3,4)–H ARYLATION OF O-CARBORANES BY WEAK AMIDE COORDINATION AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01515F, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Yu-Feng Liang, Long Yang, Becky Bongsuiru Jei, Rositha Kuniyil, Lutz Ackermann

Palladium-catalyzed regioselective di- or mono-arylation of o-carboranes was achieved by weakly coordinating amides at room temperature. Thereby, a series of B(3,4)-diarylated and B(3)-monoarylated o-carboranes anchored with valuable functional groups were…

