martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

05/05/2020 COVID-19/KOSOVO*: A RAPPORTEUR URGES POLITICAL RESPONSIBILITY AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE…

NCSI RELEASES RESULTS OF INTERGENERATIONAL COMMUNICATION POLL

L. LINKEVIčIUS MEETS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF U.S. COMPANIES IN LITHUANIA, DISCUSSES BILATERAL…

OLAF INVESTIGATION UNCOVERS RESEARCH FUNDING FRAUD IN GREECE

EU MINISTERS RESPONSIBLE FOR EMPLOYMENT AND SOCIAL AFFAIRS DISCUSS THE EFFECTS OF…

202,186 PUBLIC SECTOR PENSIONERS REGISTERED IN FEB 2020

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: TAGLIO STIPENDI? ITALIANI NON SI MERITANO SILENZIO POLITICA

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #37

KAROL WOJTYLA, I 100 ANNI SPIEGATI AI RAGAZZI CHE NON L’HANNO CONOSCIUTO

CORTE TEDESCA, LEGA: SENTENZA EVIDENZIA SUBALTERNITà GOVERNO ITALIANO

Agenparl

REGIOSELECTIVE B(3,4)–H ARYLATION OF O-CARBORANES BY WEAK AMIDE COORDINATION AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01515F, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Yu-Feng Liang, Long Yang, Becky Bongsuiru Jei, Rositha Kuniyil, Lutz Ackermann
Palladium-catalyzed regioselective di- or mono-arylation of o-carboranes was achieved by weakly coordinating amides at room temperature. Thereby, a series of B(3,4)-diarylated and B(3)-monoarylated o-carboranes anchored with valuable functional groups were…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/fp3Nksz_iz0/D0SC01515F

Post collegati

HIGH RESOLUTION STRUCTURAL MAPPING AND SINGLE-DOMAIN SWITCHING KINETICS IN THE 2D-CONFINED FERROELECTRIC NANODOTS FOR LOW-POWER FERAM MEMORY

Redazione

AN ULTRA-EFFECTIVE PATHWAY FOR FULLY REMOVING THE OXYGEN COMPONENTS OF GRAPHENE OXIDE BY A FLAME-ASSISTED MICROWAVE PROCESS

Redazione

TEMPERATURE-DEPENDENT HYSTERETIC TWO-STEP SPIN CROSSOVER IN TWO-DIMENSIONAL HOFMANN-TYPE COMPOUNDS

Redazione

ROLE OF SPECIFIC SOLUTE–SOLVENT INTERACTIONS ON THE PHOTOPHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF DISTYRYL SUBSTITUTED BODIPY DERIVATIVES

Redazione

REGIOSELECTIVE B(3,4)–H ARYLATION OF O-CARBORANES BY WEAK AMIDE COORDINATION AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

Redazione

SPECIATION OF BE2+ IN ACIDIC LIQUID AMMONIA AND FORMATION OF TETRA- AND OCTANUCLEAR BERYLLIUM AMIDO CLUSTERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More