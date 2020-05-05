REGIOSELECTIVE B(3,4)–H ARYLATION OF O-CARBORANES BY WEAK AMIDE COORDINATION AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01515F, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yu-Feng Liang, Long Yang, Becky Bongsuiru Jei, Rositha Kuniyil, Lutz Ackermann
Palladium-catalyzed regioselective di- or mono-arylation of o-carboranes was achieved by weakly coordinating amides at room temperature. Thereby, a series of B(3,4)-diarylated and B(3)-monoarylated o-carboranes anchored with valuable functional groups were…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
