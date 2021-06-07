(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 07 giugno 2021

With US and NATO forces planning to withdraw fully from Afghanistan by September , RUSI and the NATO Defense College will present a joint study entitled ‘Regional Powers and Post-NATO Afghanistan’, which looks at how powers such as Iran, Pakistan, China, India and the Gulf states approach Afghanistan and its long-running conflict. The study seeks to map the diverse perspectives of Afghanistan’s neighbours, to identify their interests in the country, and to outline their views on how to promote peace and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a source of regional violence and instability.

Following opening remarks by senior officials, the report’s authors will present their principal findings and answer questions.

Opening remarks

  • Dr Stephen Mariano, Dean, NATO Defense College
  • Sir James Everard, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe 2017–2020
  • Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan

Discussion with the report’s editors and contributors

  • Dr Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, Senior Research Fellow, RUSI
  • David Lewis, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Exeter
  • Raffaello Pantucci, Senior Associate Fellow, RUSI
  • Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, Senior Fellow for South Asia, IISS
  • Dr Siegfried Wolf, Research Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, Brussels

Chair

  • Lyse Doucet, Chief International Correspondent and Senior Presenter, BBC World News

This event is held in partnership with the NATO Defense College, and is part of RUSI’s Unpacking the MENA programme.

To register for this event please click the Register button above. The event is open to all. If you have any questions regarding the event please email <a

Event Date: 
Thursday, June 17, 2021 – 1:30pm to 3:15pm
Open to: 
All
RUSI and NATO Defense College experts will discuss the interests and roles of regional states in Afghanistan and consider their impact on the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the country’s conflict.
Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/event/regional-powers-and-post-nato-afghanistan

