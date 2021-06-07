With US and NATO forces planning to withdraw fully from Afghanistan by September , RUSI and the NATO Defense College will present a joint study entitled ‘Regional Powers and Post-NATO Afghanistan’, which looks at how powers such as Iran, Pakistan, China, India and the Gulf states approach Afghanistan and its long-running conflict. The study seeks to map the diverse perspectives of Afghanistan’s neighbours, to identify their interests in the country, and to outline their views on how to promote peace and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a source of regional violence and instability.

Following opening remarks by senior officials, the report’s authors will present their principal findings and answer questions.

Opening remarks

Dr Stephen Mariano , Dean, NATO Defense College

, Dean, NATO Defense College Sir James Everard , Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe 2017–2020

, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe 2017–2020 Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan

Discussion with the report’s editors and contributors

Dr Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi , Senior Research Fellow, RUSI

, Senior Research Fellow, RUSI David Lewis , Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Exeter

, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Exeter Raffaello Pantucci , Senior Associate Fellow, RUSI

, Senior Associate Fellow, RUSI Rahul Roy-Chaudhury , Senior Fellow for South Asia, IISS

, Senior Fellow for South Asia, IISS Dr Siegfried Wolf, Research Director, South Asia Democratic Forum, Brussels

Chair

Lyse Doucet, Chief International Correspondent and Senior Presenter, BBC World News

This event is held in partnership with the NATO Defense College, and is part of RUSI’s Unpacking the MENA programme.

To register for this event please click the Register button above. The event is open to all. If you have any questions regarding the event please email <a