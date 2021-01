(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, dom 31 gennaio 2021

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced Region 11, the city of Chicago, is moving to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective today. Additional information about which tier and phase regions are in can be found at the top of the IDPH website homepage.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22738