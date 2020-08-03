lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
REGARDING THE YELLOW ALERT ISSUED FROM OSAKA PREFECTURE IN RESPONSE TO THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), lun 03 agosto 2020

Regarding the yellow alert issued from Osaka Prefecture in response to the spread of COVID-19

2020-7-29(Wed)

On Tuesday, July 28,
2020, Osaka Prefecture held its 22nd COVID-19 Response Committee Meeting, making the following requests to universities based on the yellow alert that Osaka
Prefecture issued in response to the spread of COVID-19.

We ask you all to continue your efforts to prevent the spread of
COVID-19 with these requests in mind.

1. Refrain from drinking/eating in groups of five or more people.

2. Individuals who are experiencing any symptoms should refrain from coming to school and receive a medical examination. 

3. In order to prevent the spread of infection,

• Only make use of establishments that display the “COVID-19
safety stickers,” issued by the prefectural government to prove that they meet the Disease
Control Measures Guidelines for Businesses.

• Upon entering the establishment,
register your email address with the Osaka COVID-19 Tracing System. (You will be
informed by email if someone else who has been in the same spot on the same day
tests positive for the virus.)

Install the COVID-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA). (You’ll be notified if you have
had close contact with those infected.)

Reference: Official Webpage of Osaka Prefecture (http://www.pref.osaka.lg.jp/attach/38112//siryou3-1.pdf) (link in Japanese)

0http://www.pref.osaka.lg.jp/attach/38112//siryou3-1.pdf’>http://www.pref.osaka.lg.jp/attach/38112//siryou3-1.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/topics/2020/07/2901

