Regarding the yellow alert issued from Osaka Prefecture in response to the spread of COVID-19

1. Refrain from drinking/eating in groups of five or more people.

2. Individuals who are experiencing any symptoms should refrain from coming to school and receive a medical examination.

3. In order to prevent the spread of infection,

• Only make use of establishments that display the “COVID-19

safety stickers,” issued by the prefectural government to prove that they meet the Disease

Control Measures Guidelines for Businesses.

• Upon entering the establishment,

register your email address with the Osaka COVID-19 Tracing System. (You will be

informed by email if someone else who has been in the same spot on the same day

tests positive for the virus.)

• Install the COVID-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA). (You’ll be notified if you have

had close contact with those infected.)