mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
REGARDING THE SECOND ROUND OF APPLICATIONS FOR THE EMERGENCY STUDENT SUPPORT HANDOUT FOR CONTINUING STUDIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), mer 08 luglio 2020

Regarding the second round of applications for the Emergency Student Support Handout for Continuing Studies

2020-7-7(Tue)

Facing diminished incomes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some students
may have difficulties continuing their studies because they are unable
to work. Thus, Osaka
University will soon begin accepting applications for the second round of Emergency
Student Support Handout for Continuing Studies sponsored by the Japanese
government.

In this program, students (including international students) who are
making an independent living by working part-time will receive ¥100,000
each, while students from low income family will receive ¥200,000.

For more details, click here.

 Campus Life and Career Support Division, Department of Education and Student Affairs

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/topics/2020/07/0707

