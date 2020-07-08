Regarding the second round of applications for the Emergency Student Support Handout for Continuing Studies

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), mer 08 luglio 2020

Facing diminished incomes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some students

may have difficulties continuing their studies because they are unable

to work. Thus, Osaka

University will soon begin accepting applications for the second round of Emergency

Student Support Handout for Continuing Studies sponsored by the Japanese

government.

In this program, students (including international students) who are

making an independent living by working part-time will receive ¥100,000

each, while students from low income family will receive ¥200,000.

Campus Life and Career Support Division, Department of Education and Student Affairs