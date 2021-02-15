lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

REGARDING THE 2020-2021 OSAKA UNIVERSITY GRADUATION CEREMONY

We will adhere to COVID-19 infection
prevention measures and hold the 2020-2021 Osaka University Graduation Ceremony
as detailed below.

The ceremony will be held in Japanese with no
interpretation available.

Participants
will be limited to graduating students in order to prevent the spread of infection.

Any further
changes made to the graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 will be posted on this
webpage.

Please check
it regularly for updated information.

Date
& Time

Wednesday, March 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Venue

Osaka–Jo Hall (3-1 Osakajo, Chuo-ku, Osaka)

5 min. walk
from Osakajokoen Station on the JR Osaka Loop Line.

5 min. walk
from Osaka Business Park Station on the Osaka Metro Nagahori-tsurumiryokuchi Line.

Important
Notices Regarding COVID-19

We
ask you to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a
mask, observing cough etiquette, disinfecting hands, refraining from loud
conversations, observing social distancing, etc.

You
may not participate in the ceremony if any of the following statuses apply to
you:

  • Those
    who have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient.
  • Those
    who have visited countries/regions subject to immigration denial or
    countries/regions that require a self-isolation period after entry to Japan in
    the past two weeks.
  • Those
    who have had close contact with a resident of the above countries/regions in
    the past two weeks.

Be
sure to take your temperature in the morning and refrain from attending the
ceremony if you feel sick or have a fever over 37.5℃.
Temperature checks will also be conducted at the entrance of the venue. Your
admission will be refused if you have a fever over 37.5℃
at that time.

Family
and friends are not allowed to enter the ceremony venue. So as to prevent the
venue’s surroundings from becoming crowded, refrain from meeting up with your
family and friends or taking photos around the venue area.

Installing
COVID-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA)

We
ask all participants to install COCOA, the Ministry of Health, Labour, and
Welfare’s official contact-tracing app, before the graduation ceremony. Bring a
device on which COCOA is installed and show the app’s screen at reception.

Be
sure to check that the device can be installed on your phone*. Depending on the
model/OS, you may not be able to install the app.

If
you don’t have a smartphone or you are using an older model, please let us know
at reception.

*The
app may only be installed on Japanese smartphones and downloaded in Japan. If
you do not have a Japanese smartphone, please let us know at reception.

Google
Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.go.mhlw.covid19radar

COCOA QR Code (Google Play)

App
Store: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id

COCOA QR Code (App Store)

In
order to attend the graduation ceremony, you must apply in advance. A notice regarding where the application form
can be found has already been sent and posted to KOAN.

Participants will be limited to graduating students.
We will offer livestreaming on a separate streaming website. A notice with a link to this page has already
been sent and posted to KOAN, so be
sure to share the link with family and friends who wish to view the event.

*Note: Since
we are livestreaming the event, be aware that participants may appear on
screen.

Admission times are designated by school/graduate
school. Please check the information website regularly for details.

Information regarding the graduation ceremony will
be posted to this page. Check it regularly for updated information.

Other Notices

Use
public transportation to get to the venue.

Refrain
from coming by car. Parking is not available and drivers dropping others off in
the vicinity of the venue are a cause of traffic jams.

For
access information, please refer to the following page.

Photography
inside the venue is not allowed. However, participants may take pictures while
seated before, during, and after the ceremony.

Contact

General Affairs Section, General Affairs
Division, Department of General Affairs
E-mail:

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/event/2021/03/24ceremony

