REGARDING THE 2020-2021 OSAKA UNIVERSITY GRADUATION CEREMONY

We will adhere to COVID-19 infection

prevention measures and hold the 2020-2021 Osaka University Graduation Ceremony

as detailed below.

The ceremony will be held in Japanese with no

interpretation available.

Participants

will be limited to graduating students in order to prevent the spread of infection.

Any further

changes made to the graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 will be posted on this

webpage.

Please check

it regularly for updated information.

Date

& Time

Wednesday, March 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Venue

Osaka–Jo Hall (3-1 Osakajo, Chuo-ku, Osaka)

5 min. walk

from Osakajokoen Station on the JR Osaka Loop Line.

5 min. walk

from Osaka Business Park Station on the Osaka Metro Nagahori-tsurumiryokuchi Line.

Important

Notices Regarding COVID-19

We

ask you to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a

mask, observing cough etiquette, disinfecting hands, refraining from loud

conversations, observing social distancing, etc.

You

may not participate in the ceremony if any of the following statuses apply to

you:

Those

who have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

who have visited countries/regions subject to immigration denial or

countries/regions that require a self-isolation period after entry to Japan in

the past two weeks.

who have had close contact with a resident of the above countries/regions in

the past two weeks.

Be

sure to take your temperature in the morning and refrain from attending the

ceremony if you feel sick or have a fever over 37.5℃.

Temperature checks will also be conducted at the entrance of the venue. Your

admission will be refused if you have a fever over 37.5℃

at that time.

Family

and friends are not allowed to enter the ceremony venue. So as to prevent the

venue’s surroundings from becoming crowded, refrain from meeting up with your

family and friends or taking photos around the venue area.

Installing

COVID-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA)

We

ask all participants to install COCOA, the Ministry of Health, Labour, and

Welfare’s official contact-tracing app, before the graduation ceremony. Bring a

device on which COCOA is installed and show the app’s screen at reception.

Be

sure to check that the device can be installed on your phone*. Depending on the

model/OS, you may not be able to install the app.

If

you don’t have a smartphone or you are using an older model, please let us know

at reception.

*The

app may only be installed on Japanese smartphones and downloaded in Japan. If

you do not have a Japanese smartphone, please let us know at reception.

Google

Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.go.mhlw.covid19radar

App

Store: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id

In

order to attend the graduation ceremony, you must apply in advance. A notice regarding where the application form

can be found has already been sent and posted to KOAN.

Participants will be limited to graduating students.

We will offer livestreaming on a separate streaming website. A notice with a link to this page has already

been sent and posted to KOAN, so be

sure to share the link with family and friends who wish to view the event.

*Note: Since

we are livestreaming the event, be aware that participants may appear on

screen.

Admission times are designated by school/graduate

school. Please check the information website regularly for details.

Information regarding the graduation ceremony will

be posted to this page. Check it regularly for updated information.

Other Notices

Use

public transportation to get to the venue.

Refrain

from coming by car. Parking is not available and drivers dropping others off in

the vicinity of the venue are a cause of traffic jams.

For

access information, please refer to the following page.

Photography

inside the venue is not allowed. However, participants may take pictures while

seated before, during, and after the ceremony.

Contact

General Affairs Section, General Affairs

Division, Department of General Affairs

E-mail:

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/event/2021/03/24ceremony