Regarding COVID-19 infections at Osaka University (3)

2020-11-12(Thu)

In addition to infections announced on Wednesday,

November 11, 2020, 2 students from the 16 students identified as high-risk

contacts were found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The testing for these

students was completed, clarifying that 15 students from this group tested positive.

The

university is taking necessary measures for those who identified as high-risk contacts

in

cooperation with health centers. These infections occurred after dining out in a group

and the spread of infections on campus has not been confirmed. The university will take necessary measures,

including online classes, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

We ask for your understanding and consideration

regarding the rights and privacy of the affected individuals and their

families.

Osaka University Department of Safety and Hygiene

