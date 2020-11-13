venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 13, 2020

GIOVEDì 12 NOVEMBRE 2020 – 275ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, IL PROCURATORE DEL MICHIGAN SOLLECITA IL GIUDICE AD ORDINARE UNA REVISIONE…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

DISQUALIFICATION OF PAN-DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS IN HONG KONG

ON THE PASSING OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCE KHALIFA BIN SALMAN AL…

ANNUAL GREENING DIPLOMACY INITIATIVE AWARD WINNERS

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS R. CLARKE COOPER TRAVELS TO…

COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA PAPA FRANCESCO E JOE BIDEN

Agenparl

REGARDING COVID-19 INFECTIONS AT OSAKA UNIVERSITY (3)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), ven 13 novembre 2020

All
News & Topics

Regarding COVID-19 infections at Osaka University (3)

2020-11-12(Thu)

In addition to infections announced on Wednesday,
November 11, 2020, 2 students from the 16 students identified as high-risk
contacts were found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The testing for these
students was completed, clarifying that 15 students from this group tested positive.

The
university is taking necessary measures for those who identified as high-risk contacts
in
cooperation with health centers. These infections occurred after dining out in a group
and the spread of infections on campus has not been confirmed. The university will take necessary measures,
including online classes, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

We ask for your understanding and consideration
regarding the rights and privacy of the affected individuals and their
families.

Osaka University Department of Safety and Hygiene

Related links

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/topics/2020/11/20201112001

Post collegati

REGARDING COVID-19 INFECTIONS AT OSAKA UNIVERSITY (3)

Redazione

BANK OF HAWAII STEPS UP WITH $5M ATHLETICS SPONSORSHIP, MORE

Redazione

MIMICKING SARS-COV-2 NASAL INFECTION IN MONKEYS

Redazione

SUPPORTING TRANS PEOPLE: 3 SIMPLE THINGS TEACHERS AND RESEARCHERS CAN DO

Redazione

BETTER COVID-19 MANAGEMENT FOR SENIOR CAREGIVERS AIM OF COLLABORATION

Redazione

UH HILO SHARP STUDENTS PRESENT AT BIOMEDICAL …

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More