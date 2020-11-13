(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), ven 13 novembre 2020
Regarding COVID-19 infections at Osaka University (3)
2020-11-12(Thu)
In addition to infections announced on Wednesday,
November 11, 2020, 2 students from the 16 students identified as high-risk
contacts were found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The testing for these
students was completed, clarifying that 15 students from this group tested positive.
The
university is taking necessary measures for those who identified as high-risk contacts
in
cooperation with health centers. These infections occurred after dining out in a group
and the spread of infections on campus has not been confirmed. The university will take necessary measures,
including online classes, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
We ask for your understanding and consideration
regarding the rights and privacy of the affected individuals and their
families.
Osaka University Department of Safety and Hygiene
