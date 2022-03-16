(AGENPARL) – mer 16 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to News from the Prints & Photographs Division for Library of Congress.

03/16/2022 04:49 PM EDT

Each month, I gather images from the holdings of the Prints & Photographs Division for a Flickr album. The albums have a theme, the most recent one being Women Photographers of the Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information (FSA/OWI). It features the work of Esther Bubley, Marjory Collins, Dorothea Lange, And Marion Post Wolcott. As […]