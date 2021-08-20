(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to The Signal from the Library of Congress.

08/20/2021 10:45 AM EDT

In today’s post, By the People community manager Lauren Algee interviews members of the Douglass Day team about their February 2021 transcribe-a-thon for the Mary Church Terrell Papers. Launched in 2018, By the People is a volunteer engagement and collection enhancement program at the Library of Congress that invites the public to explore and transcribe Library of Congress digital […]

🔊 Listen to this