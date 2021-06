(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/28/2021 02:00 PM EDT

This is a guest post by Elizabeth Boomer, an international law consultant in the Global Legal Research Directorate. Elizabeth has previously written for In Custodia Legis on Technology & the Law of Corporate Responsibility – The Impact of Blockchain, 30th Anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, United Nations Day – A Time to […]

🔊 Listen to this