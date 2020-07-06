(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Fosfomycin is an antibiotic which has been used for many decades in the EU to treat a range of infections. It is given by mouth as granules (containing fosfomycin trometamol) or as capsules and powder for oral suspension (fosfomycin calcium), by infusion (drip) into a vein or by injection into muscle.

When given by mouth it is mainly used for treating women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by bacteria that are vulnerable to fosfomycin’s antibacterial effects. In some EU countries it has also been used to prevent infections associated with surgical or diagnostic procedures in the urinary tract.

Fosfomycin infusion has been authorised for treating patients of all ages with serious infections such as osteomyelitis (infection of the bone), complicated urinary tract infections, respiratory tract infections that start in hospital, meningitis and bacterial infections in the blood arising from the other infections. Fosfomycin infusion is reserved for use when other antibiotics cannot be used or are not effective.

Fosfomycin for injection into the muscle has been authorised for treating or preventing various infections including infections of the urinary and reproductive systems.

Fosfomycin-containing medicines are available in most EU countries and are marketed under a variety of names: Afastural, Berny Adulti, Danifos Adulti, Fomicyt, Fosfocin, Fosfocina, Fosfocine, Fosfopharm, Fosfuro, Fosmol, Fostrofemge, Gynofostrome, Infectofos, Infeur Adulti, Interfos, Monural, Monuril, Monurol, Rapidnorm, Solufos, Symural, Uridoz, Urifos, Urinex, Urofast, Uromaste and Uroseptic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/referrals/fosfomycin-containing-medicinal-products