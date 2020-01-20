(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Geiser Pharma S.L. submitted Flurbiprofen Geiser to the Spanish medicines agency for a decentralised procedure. This is a procedure where one Member State (the ‘reference Member State’, in this instance Spain) assesses a medicine with a view to granting a marketing authorisation that will be valid in this country as well as in other Member States (the ‘concerned Member States’, in this instance Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Portugal and Slovakia) where the company has applied for a marketing authorisation.

However, the Member States were not able to reach an agreement and the Spanish medicines agency referred the matter to EMA for arbitration on 10 June 2019.

The grounds for the referral were concerns that the laboratory data submitted were not enough to show that Flurbiprofen Geiser is equally as effective as Strefen Direct. Because there is a small difference in concentration between the two medicines, it was considered that data from a clinical trial in healthy volunteers are needed to determine whether they have the same effect. The medicines also have different flavours and different amounts of cyclodextrins and this could affect how the active substance is taken up into the body.

