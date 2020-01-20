20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

MILLEPROROGHE: MANDELLI (FI), LIMITI A REGIME FORFETTARIO VANNO RINVIATI

PER IL GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA ALLA CAMERA – GINO BARTALI CAMPIONE GIUSTO,…

100 ANNI NASCEVA FELLINI: GLI ASPETTI INEDITI DELLA SUA FEDE

FRANCIA: FAMIGLIE IN PIAZZA PER DIFENDERE IL DIRITTO AL PADRE

MONSIGNOR NARDINI: UOMO DEL VANGELO E PIONIERE DELLA SOLIDARIETà

L. LINKEVIčIUS DISCUSSES SITUATION IN SAHEL, WAYS TO STEP UP CLIMATE DIPLOMACY…

THE PRESIDENT NOMINATED IGOR KRASNOV FOR THE POST OF PROSECUTOR GENERAL

INVESTIGATION REGARDING ACCESS TO AND INSPECTION BY THE EMPLOYER OF AN EMPLOYEE’S…

THE ITALIAN SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FINES ENI GAS E LUCE EUR 11.5 MILLION…

UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS DAVID HALE’S TRAVEL TO BOLIVIA…

Home » REFERRAL: FLURBIPROFEN GEISER, FLURBIPROFEN, ASSOCIATED NAMES: FLURBIPROFEN SEJMET,MENTOCAíNA SPRAY,FLURBIPROFENO GEISER, ARTICLE 29(4) REFERRALS, EUROPEAN COMMISSION FINAL DECISION, , ,
Agenparl English Diritto & Giustizia Salute Social Network

REFERRAL: FLURBIPROFEN GEISER, FLURBIPROFEN, ASSOCIATED NAMES: FLURBIPROFEN SEJMET,MENTOCAíNA SPRAY,FLURBIPROFENO GEISER, ARTICLE 29(4) REFERRALS, EUROPEAN COMMISSION FINAL DECISION, , ,

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Geiser Pharma S.L. submitted Flurbiprofen Geiser to the Spanish medicines agency for a decentralised procedure. This is a procedure where one Member State (the ‘reference Member State’, in this instance Spain) assesses a medicine with a view to granting a marketing authorisation that will be valid in this country as well as in other Member States (the ‘concerned Member States’, in this instance Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Portugal and Slovakia) where the company has applied for a marketing authorisation.

However, the Member States were not able to reach an agreement and the Spanish medicines agency referred the matter to EMA for arbitration on 10 June 2019.

The grounds for the referral were concerns that the laboratory data submitted were not enough to show that Flurbiprofen Geiser is equally as effective as Strefen Direct. Because there is a small difference in concentration between the two medicines, it was considered that data from a clinical trial in healthy volunteers are needed to determine whether they have the same effect. The medicines also have different flavours and different amounts of cyclodextrins and this could affect how the active substance is taken up into the body.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/referrals/flurbiprofen-geiser

Related posts

MICROWAVE ASSISTED UNPROTECTED SONOGASHIRA REACTION IN WATER FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF MULTI-REPLACED AROMATIC ACETYLENE COMPOUNDS

Redazione

THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA WE NEED FOR THE FUTURE WE WANT

Redazione

ATAL INNOVATION MISSION & UNDP HOSTS 3DAY YOUTH CO:LAB NATIONAL INNOVATION CHALLENGE

Redazione

REFERRAL: FLURBIPROFEN GEISER, FLURBIPROFEN, ASSOCIATED NAMES: FLURBIPROFEN SEJMET,MENTOCAíNA SPRAY,FLURBIPROFENO GEISER, ARTICLE 29(4) REFERRALS, EUROPEAN COMMISSION FINAL DECISION, , ,

Redazione

FROM THURSTON’S CORRUGATIONS TO SMOOTH FRACTALS

Redazione

ITS MOST INVITO AL SEMINARIO: “TIME FOR JOB – OPPORTUNITà DI LAVORO NEI PROFILI DELLA LOGISTICA DISTRIBUTIVA E SUPPLYCHAIN”.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More