Since the United States announced its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement in June 2017, the conversations around climate change have increasingly gravitated towards polarized opinion rather than facts.

How did we get to the present-day dialogue around climate change? What objectives are the current policies and execution trying to achieve?

This latest ConocoPhillips IRIS seminar will outline a balanced perspective on how to approach climate change discussion and efforts for 2019.

Learn about:

How we got to the current state of climate change dialogue and action;

How carbon policies vary based on the objectives they are designed to achieve; and

How we can approach promoting a future, in balance with climate change realities.

About the speaker(s):

Bennett Chin is the Director of Policy and Advisory at ClimeCo Canada, ULC, based in Toronto. With ClimeCo, he primarily supports Canadian and American industry navigate the emergent and dynamic intricacies of existing and developing carbon policy and markets, including project investments. Before joining ClimeCo in September 2017, he managed and supported commodity portfolios for two Canadian power companies, including retail electricity, gas and hydro generation, and fuel supply and transportation. His expertise includes commercial and asset management, financial analysis, commodity portfolio optimization, contract negotiation, and regulatory compliance.

Thursday, March 7, 2019

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

BMO Financial Forum, 3rd Floor, Scurfield Hall, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary

