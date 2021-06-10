(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01265G, Paper

Yanyan Wu, Jing Dong, Chengpeng Liu, Xiaoting Jing, Huifang Liu, Yue Guo, Yingnan Chi, Changwen Hu

The Keggin-type polyoxometalates (POMs) were immobilized on poly(diallyldimethylammonium chloride) (PDDA) functionalized reduced graphene oxide (rGO) by a facile and broad-specturm hydrothermal method. The prepared POMs@PDDA-rGO composites (POM = H3PMo12O40, H3PW12O40,…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/jEHD8jyh8Ig/D1DT01265G