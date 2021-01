(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), sab 30 gennaio 2021 Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness — Supporting Nova Scotia businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a critical part of helping them emerge in a strong position and will support Nova Scotia’s economic recovery. That is why the province is looking for even more ways to reduce regulatory barriers and burden for businesses.

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20210129001